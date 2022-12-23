7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newark

Newark might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newark.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newark.

Ray Liotta

Photo by gdcgraphics

Ray Liotta is an actor known for his roles in the films "Goodfellas," "Field of Dreams," and "Something Wild." He was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 18, 1954. Liotta began his acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years.

Bebe Neuwirth

Photo by Insomniacpuppy

Bebe Neuwirth is an actress and dancer known for her roles in the television shows "Cheers" and "Frasier," as well as her stage work on Broadway. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 31, 1958. Neuwirth began her career as a dancer and has appeared in numerous stage productions, films, and television shows over the years. In addition to her acting career, Neuwirth is also a singer and has released several albums.

Joe Pesci

Photo by yausser

Joe Pesci is an actor and musician known for his roles in the films "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas," and "Casino." He was born in Newark, New Jersey on February 9, 1943. Pesci began his acting career in the 1960s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years. In addition to his acting career, Pesci is also a musician and has released several albums.

Retta

Photo by Peabody Awards

Retta is an actress and comedian known for her roles in the television shows "Parks and Recreation" and "Good Girls." She was born in Newark, New Jersey on April 12, 1970. Retta began her acting career in the late 1990s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years. In addition to her acting career, Retta is also a comedian and has released several comedy specials.

Joe Rogan

Photo by Dallas Morning News

Joe Rogan is a comedian, actor, and podcast host known for his work on the television show "Fear Factor" and his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience." He was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 11, 1967. Rogan began his career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1980s and has released several comedy specials and appeared in several films and television shows. In addition to his comedy career, Rogan is also a martial artist and has trained in various martial arts disciplines.

Queen Latifah

Photo by Sister Circle TV

Queen Latifah is a rapper, actress, and singer known for her music and film roles. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 18, 1970, and began her career as a rapper in the late 1980s. Queen Latifah has released several albums over the years and has also appeared in numerous films and television shows. In addition to her music and acting careers, she is also a producer and has worked on several film and television projects.

Gloria Gaynor

Photo by giorgioerriquez

Gloria Gaynor is a singer and actress known for her disco hits such as "I Will Survive" and "Never Can Say Goodbye." She was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 7, 1949. Gaynor began her singing career in the 1970s and has released several albums over the years. In addition to her singing career, Gaynor has also appeared in several films and television shows and has worked as a voice actor.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newark and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!