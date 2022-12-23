Newark, NJ

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newark

Ted Rivers

Newark might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newark.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newark.

Ray Liotta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjVk7_0jsCPhko00
Photo bygdcgraphics

Ray Liotta is an actor known for his roles in the films "Goodfellas," "Field of Dreams," and "Something Wild." He was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 18, 1954. Liotta began his acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years.

Bebe Neuwirth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IeLW_0jsCPhko00
Photo byInsomniacpuppy

Bebe Neuwirth is an actress and dancer known for her roles in the television shows "Cheers" and "Frasier," as well as her stage work on Broadway. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 31, 1958. Neuwirth began her career as a dancer and has appeared in numerous stage productions, films, and television shows over the years. In addition to her acting career, Neuwirth is also a singer and has released several albums.

Joe Pesci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxG0H_0jsCPhko00
Photo byyausser

Joe Pesci is an actor and musician known for his roles in the films "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas," and "Casino." He was born in Newark, New Jersey on February 9, 1943. Pesci began his acting career in the 1960s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years. In addition to his acting career, Pesci is also a musician and has released several albums.

Retta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48m0aW_0jsCPhko00
Photo byPeabody Awards

Retta is an actress and comedian known for her roles in the television shows "Parks and Recreation" and "Good Girls." She was born in Newark, New Jersey on April 12, 1970. Retta began her acting career in the late 1990s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years. In addition to her acting career, Retta is also a comedian and has released several comedy specials.

Joe Rogan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEfbR_0jsCPhko00
Photo byDallas Morning News

Joe Rogan is a comedian, actor, and podcast host known for his work on the television show "Fear Factor" and his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience." He was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 11, 1967. Rogan began his career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1980s and has released several comedy specials and appeared in several films and television shows. In addition to his comedy career, Rogan is also a martial artist and has trained in various martial arts disciplines.

Queen Latifah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EG8am_0jsCPhko00
Photo bySister Circle TV

Queen Latifah is a rapper, actress, and singer known for her music and film roles. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 18, 1970, and began her career as a rapper in the late 1980s. Queen Latifah has released several albums over the years and has also appeared in numerous films and television shows. In addition to her music and acting careers, she is also a producer and has worked on several film and television projects.

Gloria Gaynor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOcKF_0jsCPhko00
Photo bygiorgioerriquez

Gloria Gaynor is a singer and actress known for her disco hits such as "I Will Survive" and "Never Can Say Goodbye." She was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 7, 1949. Gaynor began her singing career in the 1970s and has released several albums over the years. In addition to her singing career, Gaynor has also appeared in several films and television shows and has worked as a voice actor.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newark and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# newark# new jersey# famous# celebrity

Comments / 0

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2226 followers

More from Ted Rivers

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from North Carolina.

Read full story
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Read full story
4 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Read full story
15 comments
Michigan State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Read full story
22 comments
Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Read full story
2 comments
Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester

Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.

Read full story
7 comments
Cambridge, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cambridge

Cambridge might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cambridge.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boston

Boston might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Boston.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee

Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.

Read full story
10 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.

Read full story
9 comments
Newport News, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News

Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond

Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta

Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.

Read full story
21 comments
Manchester, NH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Manchester

Manchester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Manchester.

Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Norfolk

Norfolk might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Norfolk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy