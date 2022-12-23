7 Famous Celebirities You Didn't Know Were From Maryland

Maryland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Maryland.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Maryland.

Jonathan Banks

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Jonathan Banks is an actor known for his roles in the television shows "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," and "Wiseguy." He was born in Washington D.C., which is located in Maryland, on January 31, 1947. Banks began his acting career in the 1970s and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions over the years.

Whitney Cummings

Photo by Alex42west

Whitney Cummings is a comedian, actress, and writer known for her stand-up comedy and roles in the television shows "2 Broke Girls" and "Whitney." She was born in Georgetown, Washington D.C., which is located in Maryland, on September 4, 1982. Cummings began her career as a stand-up comedian in the late 2000s and has since released several comedy specials and appeared in several films and television shows. In addition to her comedy career, Cummings is also a writer and has written for several television shows.

Anna Faris

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Anna Faris is an actress and comedian known for her roles in the films "The House Bunny," "Scary Movie," and "Overboard." She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 29, 1976. Faris began her acting career in the 1990s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years.

Judah Friedlander

Photo by Peabody Awards

Judah Friedlander is a comedian and actor known for his roles in the television shows "30 Rock" and "Wet Hot American Summer," as well as his stand-up comedy. He was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland on March 16, 1969. Friedlander began his comedy career in the 1990s and has released several comedy specials and appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Linda Hamilton

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Linda Hamilton is an actress known for her roles in the films "The Terminator," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and "Beauty and the Beast." She was born in Salisbury, Maryland on September 26, 1956. Hamilton began her acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years.

Elden Henson

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Elden Henson is an actor known for his roles in the films "The Mighty Ducks" and "The Hunger Games," as well as the television show "Daredevil." He was born in Rockville, Maryland on August 30, 1977. Henson began his acting career in the 1990s and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions over the years.

Rian Johnson

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Rian Johnson is a filmmaker known for his work as a writer, director, and producer on films such as "Brick," "Looper," and "Knives Out." He was born in Silver Spring, Maryland on December 17, 1973. Johnson began his career in the film industry in the early 2000s and has since directed and produced several critically acclaimed films. In addition to his work in film, Johnson has also directed episodes of television shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "Terriers."

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Maryland and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!