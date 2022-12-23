Columbus, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Ted Rivers

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Columbus.

Josh Dun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETDo3_0jsAgNgz00
Photo byMr. Rossi

Josh Dun is a drummer and musician best known as a member of the band Twenty One Pilots. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 18, 1988, and grew up in the nearby suburb of Grove City. Dun began his career as a drummer in the early 2010s and has released several albums with Twenty One Pilots.

Beverly D'Angelo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNJN3_0jsAgNgz00
Photo byThe Drama League

Beverly D'Angelo is an actress and singer known for her roles in films such as "National Lampoon's Vacation," "American History X," and "Entourage." She was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 15, 1951. D'Angelo began her acting career in the 1970s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years. In addition to her acting career, she is also a singer and has released several albums.

Josh Radnor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSDuv_0jsAgNgz00
Photo byvagueonthehow from Tadcaster, York, England

Josh Radnor is an actor, writer, and director known for his role as Ted Mosby on the television show "How I Met Your Mother." He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 29, 1974, and grew up in the nearby suburb of Bexley. Radnor began his acting career in the late 1990s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years. In addition to his acting career, he is also a writer and director and has directed several films and television episodes.

Bow Wow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssAs8_0jsAgNgz00
Photo byC. Todd Lopez

Bow Wow (formerly known as Lil Bow Wow) is a rapper and actor known for his music and film roles. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 9, 1987, and began his career as a rapper at a young age. Bow Wow has released several albums over the years and has also appeared in numerous films and television shows.

R. L. Stine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jjls_0jsAgNgz00
Photo byGage Skidmore

R. L. Stine is a children's horror novelist and television writer known for his "Goosebumps" series of books. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 8, 1943, and grew up in the nearby suburb of Bexley. Stine began his writing career in the 1970s and has published numerous books over the years. In addition to his writing career, he has also written for television and has served as a producer on several television shows.

Roman Atwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6lPy_0jsAgNgz00
Photo byTanner Fox on YouTube

Roman Atwood is a comedian, actor, and YouTube personality known for his pranks and social media content. He was born in Millersport, Ohio, which is located near Columbus, on May 28, 1983. Atwood began his career as a comedian in the late 2000s and has released several comedy specials and appeared in several films and television shows. He is also known for his YouTube channel, which has millions of subscribers and features a variety of content, including pranks, vlogs, and other humorous videos.

Guy Fieri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AD7VH_0jsAgNgz00
Photo byPrivate First Class Eric Liesse, of the Joint Task Force Guantanamo Public Affairs Department

Guy Fieri is a chef, restaurateur, and television personality known for his various food-related television shows and restaurants. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 22, 1968, and grew up in the nearby suburb of Ferndale. Fieri began his culinary career in the 1990s and has since become a successful restaurateur and television personality. He is known for hosting several food-related television shows, including "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Guy's Grocery Games," and has also authored several cookbooks.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Columbus and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

