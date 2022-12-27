7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Akron

Akron might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Akron.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Akron.

LeBron James

Photo by Erik Drost

LeBron James is a professional basketball player who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He was born in Akron, Ohio on December 30, 1984, and attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where he became a national sensation due to his exceptional basketball skills.

James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA), winning numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including four NBA championships and four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

In addition to his basketball career, James is also a philanthropist and businessman, and has been involved in various charitable and social justice causes.

Anne Heche

Photo by Khamadi the Amethyst

Anne Heche is an actress and director known for her roles in films such as "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days Seven Nights," and "John Q." She has also appeared in several television shows, including "Ally McBeal," "Men in Trees," and "Hung."

Heche was born in Aurora, Ohio, which is located near Akron, on May 25, 1969. She began her career as a stage actress in New York before transitioning to film and television. In addition to her acting career, Heche is also a writer and has published several books.

Chrissie Hynde

Photo by Raph_PH

Chrissie Hynde is a singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band The Pretenders. She was born in Akron, Ohio on September 7, 1951, and grew up in the nearby town of Kent.

Hynde formed The Pretenders in 1978, and the band quickly gained popularity with their mix of punk, new wave, and rock music. The Pretenders have released numerous albums over the years and have been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.

In addition to her work with The Pretenders, Hynde has also released solo material and has been involved in various charitable and activist causes.

Melina Kanakaredes

Photo by User:Praxinoa

Melina Kanakaredes is an actress known for her roles in the television shows "Providence" and "CSI: NY." She was born in Akron, Ohio on April 23, 1967, and grew up in the nearby town of Hudson.

Kanakaredes began her acting career in the mid-1990s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years. In addition to her acting career, Kanakaredes is also a producer and has worked on several projects behind the scenes.

Maynard James Keenan

Photo by Scott Penner

Maynard James Keenan is a singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the lead vocalist for the bands Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 17, 1964, and grew up in the nearby town of Ravenna.

Keenan began his career as a vocalist in the 1980s and has released numerous albums with his various bands over the years. In addition to his music career, Keenan is also a winemaker and owns a vineyard in Arizona.

Tim "Ripper" Owens

Photo by MrPanyGoff

Tim "Ripper" Owens is a singer and musician best known for his work as the lead vocalist for the heavy metal bands Judas Priest and Iced Earth. He was born in Akron, Ohio on September 13, 1967, and grew up in the nearby town of Parma.

Owens began his career as a vocalist in the late 1980s and has released numerous albums with his various bands over the years. In addition to his music career, Owens has also worked as a radio host and voice actor.

Ray Wise

Photo by Ray Wise

Ray Wise is an actor known for his roles in the television shows "Twin Peaks" and "Mad Men," as well as films such as "RoboCop" and "Jeepers Creepers II." He was born in Akron, Ohio on August 20, 1947, and grew up in the nearby town of Canton.

Wise began his acting career in the 1970s and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions over the years. In addition to his acting career, Wise is also a voice actor and has provided voices for numerous animated television shows and video games.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Akron and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!