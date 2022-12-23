3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try Out

When it comes to food, Rochester has no shortage of delicious options. From cozy diners and classic Italian eateries to some of the best sushi in the state - there's something for everyone here. But one dish that always stands out is pizza.

Thankfully, Rochester has plenty of amazing pizza spots for you to choose from! Here are just a few of our favorites:

Tony D’s

Photo by Caitlyn R

Tony D's is one of Rochester's most beloved pizza spots. With a long history in the area and an even longer list of satisfied customers, it's no surprise that this spot consistently ranks as one of the top places to get pizza in town.

Their menu features classic favorites like cheese and pepperoni, as well as specialty pies like their famous "Sicilian #1" topped with Italian Sausage, Broccolini, Long Hots, Black Olives, Cooper Sharp, Garlic, and Provolone. Plus, you can always count on Tony D's for fresh ingredients - from hand-tossed dough to house-made sauces - ensuring each slice is packed with flavor!

Tony Ds is my go to place in Rochester! I have never had a bad meal there and the people that hang out there are some of Rochester's most interesting. I wish it was open more nights, it is only w-Sunday because I would go there more. Try the mozzarella wedge and the meatball appetizers. - 737arnier, Trip Advisor

For a truly memorable pizza experience in Rochester, make sure to check out Tony D's!

The Pizza Stop

Photo by Lauren B

The Pizza Stop is a highly rated pizza spot in Rochester that's been serving up delicious pies since 1986.

Whether you're looking for classic Italian flavors or something more adventurous, they've got something to satisfy your cravings. From their signature thin cut New York-style slices topped with cheese and pepperoni, to calzones and stuffed pizza - The Pizza Stop has it all!

Plus, they offer delivery services so you can enjoy their delicious pizzas from the comfort of your own home.

The Pizza Stop is a great New York style pizza place. The pizza is an authentic NY style, just as you would find down in the NYC area. They a have a ton of topping options. The staff is always friendly and welcoming. - jeffrey500, Trip Advisor

If you're in search for an amazing pizza experience, be sure to give The Pizza Stop a try!

Restaurant Fiorella

Photo by Waika T

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Rochester, look no further than Restaurant Fiorella! This family-owned restaurant has been serving up delicious Italian dishes from their Rochester Public Market location.

Their menu features classic favorites like cheese and pepperoni pizza, as well as specialty pies like their famous Diavola topped with lum tomato sauce, fresh mozz, spicy salami, garlic, basil, oregano . Plus, they use only fresh ingredients that are sourced locally whenever possible - ensuring every bite is packed with flavor!

I like the casual ambiance and the straightforward cuisine, nothing fancy, just high quality food, prepared to order. I was taken here for a birthday lunch. I am handicapped and use a walker and access is good, with handicapped parking nearby., 60avac, Trip Advisor

Whether you're stopping by for lunch or dinner, a visit to Restaurant Fiorella is sure to satisfy your cravings for amazing pizza!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Rochester is!