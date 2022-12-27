7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't know Were From West Virginia

West Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from West Virginia.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from West Virginia.

Steve Harvey

Photo by Angela George

Steve Harvey is an American comedian, actor, author, and television host who was born in Welch, West Virginia in 1957. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended Kent State University, where he studied communication. Harvey began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s and has since become a successful entertainer and media personality. He is best known for hosting the game show Family Feud and the daytime talk show Steve Harvey, as well as for his appearances on The Steve Harvey Show and The Original Kings of Comedy. Harvey is also known for his philanthropy and his work as an author, with books such as Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man and Jump.

Jennifer Garner

Photo by Sean Reynolds

Jennifer Garner is an American actress and producer who was born in Houston, Texas in 1972. She grew up in Charleston, West Virginia and attended Denison University, where she studied theater. Garner gained fame in the late 1990s for her role as Sydney Bristow on the television series Alias, and has since appeared in a number of successful films, including 13 Going on 30, Juno, and Dallas Buyers Club. She is known for her versatility as an actress and for her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Lawrence Kasdan

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Lawrence Kasdan is an American screenwriter, director, and producer who was born in Miami, Florida in 1949. He grew up in Morgantown, West Virginia and attended the University of Michigan, where he studied literature and film. Kasdan has had a successful career in the film industry, and is best known for his work on a number of iconic movies, including The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. He has also directed and produced a number of films, including The Big Chill and The Accidental Tourist. Kasdan is known for his ability to craft compelling stories and for his contributions to the science fiction and action genres.

Tom Wilson

Photo by Chemical Engineer

Tom Wilson is an American cartoonist who is best known for creating the popular comic strip Zippy the Pinhead. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1948 and grew up in the surrounding area. Wilson began his career as a cartoonist in the 1970s, and his strip Zippy the Pinhead, which features a character with a large head and no visible body, quickly gained a devoted following. Zippy is known for its surreal and absurdist humor, and has been syndicated in newspapers and magazines around the world. In addition to Zippy, Wilson has also created a number of other comics and graphic novels, including The New Adventures of Jesus and The Catechism of the Reformatted Saint Bob. Wilson has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, and is widely considered one of the most influential and innovative cartoonists of his generation.

Aaron Staton

Photo by César

Aaron Staton is an American actor who was born in Huntington, West Virginia in 1980. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended Carnegie Mellon University, where he studied theater. Staton is best known for his role as Ken Cosgrove on the television series Mad Men, and has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including The Good Shepherd and How to Get Away with Murder. He is known for his versatility as an actor and for his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters.

Bill Withers

Photo by onetwothreefourfive

Bill Withers is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Slab Fork, West Virginia in 1938. He grew up in the surrounding area and served in the Navy before beginning his career in music. Withers is best known for a number of successful songs, including "Ain't No Sunshine," "Just the Two of Us," and "Lovely Day," which have become staples of radio and are widely considered classics of the soul and R&B genres. Withers is known for his powerful and emotive voice and for his ability to craft memorable and relatable lyrics.

Virginia Fox

Photo by Public domain

Virginia Fox was an American actress who was born in Wheeling, West Virginia in 1893. She grew up in the surrounding area and began her career as an actress in the silent film era. Fox was a popular and successful actress during the 1920s and 1930s, appearing in a number of films for studios such as Fox Film Corporation and Paramount Pictures. She is best known for her roles in films such as Wings, The Kid, and The Masked Marvel. Fox was also known for her beauty and her ability to portray a wide range of characters. She retired from acting in the 1940s and passed away in 1982.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from West Virginia and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!