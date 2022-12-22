7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cincinatti

Cincinnati might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cincinnati.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Cincinnati.

Carmen Electra

Photo by Manfred Werner

Carmen Electra is an American actress, model, and television personality who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1972. She grew up in the surrounding area and began her career as a dancer, eventually moving on to modeling and acting. Electra gained fame in the 1990s as a Playboy model and for her appearances in the television series Baywatch.

She has since appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Scary Movie, My Boss's Daughter, and Meet the Spartans. Electra is also known for her marriage to rock musician Dave Navarro.

Mark Boone Junior

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Mark Boone Junior is an American actor who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1955. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended the University of Cincinnati, where he studied acting. Boone Junior began his career in the 1980s and has since appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Batman Begins, Memento, and Sons of Anarchy.

He is known for his distinctive look and his ability to portray complex and often villainous characters.

Chase Crawford

Photo by dodge challenger1

Chase Crawford is an American actor who was born in Lubbock, Texas in 1985. He grew up in Plano, Texas and attended Pepperdine University, where he studied business. Crawford gained fame in the late 2000s for his role as Nate Archibald on the television series Gossip Girl.

He has since appeared in a number of films and television shows, including The Haunting of Molly Hartley and Blood and Oil. Crawford is known for his good looks and his ability to portray charming and charismatic characters.

Matt Berninger

Photo by Andy Witchger

Matt Berninger is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1971. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended Cornell University, where he studied geology. Berninger is the lead singer of the indie rock band The National, which he co-founded in 1999.

The band has released a number of successful albums, including Boxer, High Violet, and Trouble Will Find Me, and has gained a large and dedicated following. Berninger is known for his distinctive baritone voice and his introspective and often melancholic lyrics.

Nick Lachey

Photo by Robyn Paul

Nick Lachey is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality who was born in Harlan, Kentucky in 1973. He grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and attended Miami University, where he studied sports medicine. Lachey rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the pop group 98 Degrees, which released a number of successful albums and singles.

He has also released solo material and has appeared in a number of television shows, including New Kids on the Block: The Cruise and The Sing-Off. Lachey is also known for his marriage to fellow singer Jessica Simpson.

Joseph Strauss

Joseph Strauss was an American engineer and bridge designer who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1870. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended the University of Cincinnati, where he studied engineering. Strauss is best known for his work as the chief engineer of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

He oversaw the construction of the bridge, which was completed in 1937 and is considered one of the most iconic and significant structures in the United States. Strauss was also involved in the construction of a number of other notable bridges, including the Dickenson Street Bridge in Seattle and the Municipal Bridge in St. Louis.

James Gamble

James Gamble was an American soap manufacturer and philanthropist who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1839. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended the University of Cincinnati, where he studied chemistry. Gamble is best known for co-founding the Procter & Gamble Company with William Procter in 1837.

The company is one of the largest and most successful consumer goods companies in the world, and its products include well-known brands such as Tide laundry detergent, Crest toothpaste, and Pampers diapers. Gamble was also known for his philanthropy and his involvement in a number of charitable organizations. He supported causes such as education, healthcare, and the arts and was recognized for his contributions to the community.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Cincinnati and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!