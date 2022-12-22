7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Syracuse

Syracuse might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Syracuse.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Syracuse.

Tom Cruise

Photo by Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer who is best known for his roles in the Mission: Impossible film series and for his work as a Scientologist. He was born in Syracuse, New York in 1962 and grew up in the surrounding area. He started his acting career in the 1980s and quickly rose to fame with his breakthrough role in the film Risky Business.

Since then, he has appeared in a number of successful films, including Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and the Mission: Impossible series. Cruise is known for his energetic and dedicated approach to acting, and he is widely considered one of the most successful actors of his generation.

Richard Gere

Photo by World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland

Richard Gere is an American actor, producer, and humanitarian who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1949. He grew up in Syracuse, New York and attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he studied philosophy. Gere began his acting career in the 1970s and quickly gained recognition for his performances in films such as An Officer and a Gentleman and Pretty Woman.

He has since appeared in a number of successful films, including Chicago, Arbitrage, and Runaway Bride. In addition to his acting career, Gere is also known for his activism and philanthropy, particularly in the areas of human rights and HIV/AIDS.

Tom Kenny

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Tom Kenny is an American voice actor and comedian who is best known for his work as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. He was born in East Syracuse, New York in 1962 and grew up in the surrounding area. Kenny began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s and eventually transitioned into voice acting, where he has had a successful career.

In addition to his work as SpongeBob, Kenny has also provided the voices for a number of other popular characters, including the Ice King in Adventure Time and Heffer Wolfe in Rocko's Modern Life.

Post Malone

Photo by The Come Up Show from Canada

Post Malone is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who was born in Syracuse, New York in 1995. He grew up in the surrounding area and began his music career in the 2010s, releasing his debut mixtape in 2015. Malone's breakthrough came with the release of his debut studio album, Stoney, in 2016, which included the hit single "White Iverson."

Since then, he has released a number of successful albums and singles, including "Rockstar" and "Circles," and has become one of the most popular and influential artists in the rap and hip-hop genres.

Thom Filicia

Photo by Architectural Digest

Thom Filicia is an American interior designer and television personality who was born in Syracuse, New York in 1969. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended Syracuse University, where he studied design. Filicia began his career in the 1990s and quickly gained recognition for his work as an interior designer.

He has since worked on a number of high-profile projects, including the redesign of the White House's Oval Office and the renovation of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Filicia is also known for his appearances on television, including his role as the design expert on the popular show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Robert De Niro Sr.

Photo by robertdenirosr.com

Robert De Niro Sr. was an American painter and art teacher who was born in Syracuse, New York in 1922. He grew up in the surrounding area and studied art at the Cooper Union School of Art and the American Academy of Fine Arts. De Niro Sr. had a successful career as a painter, and his work was exhibited at galleries and museums around the world.

He was also a prominent figure in the New York art scene, and taught at a number of institutions, including the Art Students League and the New School. De Niro Sr. is the father of actor Robert De Niro Jr.

Jeff Altman

Photo by Late Show with David Letterman

Jeff Altman is an American comedian and actor who was born in Syracuse, New York in 1953. He grew up in the surrounding area and attended Syracuse University, where he studied acting and began his career in entertainment. Altman has had a successful career as a stand-up comedian and actor, appearing in a number of television shows and films.

He is best known for his work on the sketch comedy series The Ben Stiller Show and his appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Altman has also had roles in a number of films, including Ghostbusters II and The Mask.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Syracuse and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!