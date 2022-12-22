Jersey City, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City

Ted Rivers

When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.

Here are some of the top pizzerias in the area that you need to check out:

Razza Pizza Artigianale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtAoX_0jrpGiA400
Photo byCole B

Razza Pizza Artigianale is an award-winning pizzeria in Jersey City. This intimate restaurant serves up classic Neapolitan-style pizza with unique and creative topping combinations. The menu features a variety of wood-fired pies made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The dough is handcrafted daily, and the tomatoes are imported from Italy for the perfect texture and flavor. The thin crusts are charred perfectly to give each bite a smoky flavor that will leave you wanting more! To top it off, Razza hand selects all of the ingredients that go into its pies, ensuring that only top quality food is used.

Visited today after seeing the Netflix show. We had to get take out, and eat a cold pizza at the New Jersey waterfront. You would think this was a bad review, but on the contrary. The pizza was amazing. The base was still crusty and chewy at the same time. Topping was amazing. We ordered the calabrese, and the chili paste and onion tasted fantastic! The staff were very very nice. I highly recommend Razza! Daniel L, Trip Advisor

Roman Nose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxGc8_0jrpGiA400
Photo bySavitha R

Roman Nose is a one-of-a-kind pizzeria in Jersey City. This quirky pizza parlor serves up unconventional topping combinations that will make your taste buds dance! Handcrafted dough and fresh ingredients are used to create their delicious pies, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

The restaurant offers both traditional and unique flavors such as their Salsiccia pizza. Roman Nose also has vegan options for those looking for non-dairy alternatives. Customers can enjoy the food indoors or take advantage of the outdoor seating area where they can people watch while devouring their delicious slices!

Wow, what a great Italian meal. Two pasta dishes we had were amazing. Mushroom pizza and grilled cheese were out of this world. Grilled cheese? Yep. Made with an Italian cheese I hadn’t heard of, but nonetheless really good. Scottbo - Trip Advisor

For an extra kick of flavor, order one of the specialty cocktails or craft beers on tap to accompany your meal. With its creative toppings and laid back atmosphere, Roman Nose promises an enjoyable dining experience every time!

Porta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlDCO_0jrpGiA400
Photo byTyna D

Porta Pizza is the go-to spot for pizza lovers in Jersey City. This lively restaurant offers an incredible outdoor dining experience that can't be found anywhere else! Their menu features a wide selection of delicious wood-fired pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and handcrafted dough.

From classic pies like Margherita to unique creations such as their Rita & Mark pizza, there's something for everyone at Porta. The thin crusts are charred perfectly and topped with house-made mozzarella cheese for a truly unforgettable taste. For those looking for an extra treat, Porta also has homemade desserts and signature cocktails to tantalize your tastebuds!

Had the home-made mozzarella with virgin olive oli and could have stopped right there, but went on to enjoy a tremendous Neapolitan pizza with a cool gin and lemonade drink. Very nice place to be sure. Alan L, Trip Advisor

With its vibrant atmosphere and mouthwatering fare, this is one pizza place you won't want to miss out on!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Jersey City is!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jersey city# new jersey# pizza# restuarants# eat out

Comments / 2

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2226 followers

More from Ted Rivers

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from North Carolina.

Read full story
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Read full story
4 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Read full story
15 comments
Michigan State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Read full story
22 comments
Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Read full story
2 comments
Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester

Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.

Read full story
7 comments
Cambridge, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cambridge

Cambridge might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cambridge.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boston

Boston might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Boston.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee

Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.

Read full story
10 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.

Read full story
9 comments
Newport News, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News

Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond

Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta

Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.

Read full story
21 comments
Manchester, NH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Manchester

Manchester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Manchester.

Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Norfolk

Norfolk might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Norfolk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy