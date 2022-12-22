3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City

When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.

Here are some of the top pizzerias in the area that you need to check out:

Razza Pizza Artigianale

Photo by Cole B

Razza Pizza Artigianale is an award-winning pizzeria in Jersey City. This intimate restaurant serves up classic Neapolitan-style pizza with unique and creative topping combinations. The menu features a variety of wood-fired pies made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The dough is handcrafted daily, and the tomatoes are imported from Italy for the perfect texture and flavor. The thin crusts are charred perfectly to give each bite a smoky flavor that will leave you wanting more! To top it off, Razza hand selects all of the ingredients that go into its pies, ensuring that only top quality food is used.

Visited today after seeing the Netflix show. We had to get take out, and eat a cold pizza at the New Jersey waterfront. You would think this was a bad review, but on the contrary. The pizza was amazing. The base was still crusty and chewy at the same time. Topping was amazing. We ordered the calabrese, and the chili paste and onion tasted fantastic! The staff were very very nice. I highly recommend Razza! Daniel L, Trip Advisor

Roman Nose

Photo by Savitha R

Roman Nose is a one-of-a-kind pizzeria in Jersey City. This quirky pizza parlor serves up unconventional topping combinations that will make your taste buds dance! Handcrafted dough and fresh ingredients are used to create their delicious pies, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

The restaurant offers both traditional and unique flavors such as their Salsiccia pizza. Roman Nose also has vegan options for those looking for non-dairy alternatives. Customers can enjoy the food indoors or take advantage of the outdoor seating area where they can people watch while devouring their delicious slices!

Wow, what a great Italian meal. Two pasta dishes we had were amazing. Mushroom pizza and grilled cheese were out of this world. Grilled cheese? Yep. Made with an Italian cheese I hadn’t heard of, but nonetheless really good. Scottbo - Trip Advisor

For an extra kick of flavor, order one of the specialty cocktails or craft beers on tap to accompany your meal. With its creative toppings and laid back atmosphere, Roman Nose promises an enjoyable dining experience every time!

Porta

Photo by Tyna D

Porta Pizza is the go-to spot for pizza lovers in Jersey City. This lively restaurant offers an incredible outdoor dining experience that can't be found anywhere else! Their menu features a wide selection of delicious wood-fired pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and handcrafted dough.

From classic pies like Margherita to unique creations such as their Rita & Mark pizza, there's something for everyone at Porta. The thin crusts are charred perfectly and topped with house-made mozzarella cheese for a truly unforgettable taste. For those looking for an extra treat, Porta also has homemade desserts and signature cocktails to tantalize your tastebuds!

Had the home-made mozzarella with virgin olive oli and could have stopped right there, but went on to enjoy a tremendous Neapolitan pizza with a cool gin and lemonade drink. Very nice place to be sure. Alan L, Trip Advisor

With its vibrant atmosphere and mouthwatering fare, this is one pizza place you won't want to miss out on!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Jersey City is!