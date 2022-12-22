3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try Out

Pizza is a beloved classic meal enjoyed by many, and Yonkers is known for having some of the best pizza around. From traditional Neapolitan-style favorites to crispy crusts with fresh ingredients, here are the three great pizza places in Yonkers you should try out!

Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner spot with your special someone or a place to go with your family on game night, let's explore the best pizza places in Yonkers.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Photo by Jean R

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is an iconic spot for pizza lovers in Yonkers. Established in 1925, Frank Pepe's has been serving up classic Neapolitan-style pizzas to generations of loyal patrons.

The restaurant offers a variety of fresh toppings, including classic Italian favorites such as pepperoni and sausage, as well as some inventive specialty pies like the White Clam Pizza or Amanti Della Carne. With its chewy crust and wood-fired flavor, it's no wonder why this Yonkers staple has been around for so long!

My favorite pizza in all of Westchester. Cheap, fast, incredibly delicious. A warning: the food comes out so hot that it is important to wait a bit before eating too much of it to avoid burning your mouth. - mrl722, TripAdvisor

Pizza Barn

Photo by Jerry C

Pizza Barn has been a Yonkers staple since 1975, and it’s easy to see why. This cozy family-owned pizzeria serves up delicious thin crust pies that are crispy on the outside and full of flavor on the inside. Pizza Barn takes pride in using only top notch ingredients, from their homemade sauce to the freshest meats and cheeses.

Whether you go for one of their classic slices or opt for something more creative like their 2 foot slice, your taste buds will be delighted with every bite! Plus, if you're looking for a unique pizza experience, Pizza Barn offers an extensive list of specialty toppings such as taco meat and fresh jalapenos.

Yes this place my be small, but some of the best places in the world are literally "holes in the wall." We enjoyed eating our 2 foot slice, that could easily feed 4 people. The pies are pretty creative, but we prefer the standard meat lovers with a little bit of everything on it. The people here are great and it was definitely a perfect way to experience a delicious NY slice! - Always4Travelling, TripAdvisor

So grab your friends or family members, head over to Pizza Barn in Yonkers for some great pizza fun!

Dom & Vinnie's Restaurant

Photo by Paul F

Dom & Vinnie's Restaurant is an award-winning pizzeria in Yonkers that serves up delicious New York-style pizza. This family owned establishment has been a local favorite since 1971, offering handcrafted pies cooked to perfection in their wood burning ovens.

The menu offers a variety of classic flavors as well as unique specialty slices such as the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the DNV Special Pizza. Dom & Vinnie's is also known for its wide selection of toppings and sauces, so you can customize your own pie or opt for one of their signature recipes.

But Dom & Vinnie’s isn't just about pizza - it's an experience! From the warm atmosphere to friendly staff, this restaurant has everything you need for a great night out with friends or family. And with reasonable prices and generous portions, it's no wonder why people come back time and again for more delicious goodness from Dom & Vinnie’s!

We found a Dom & Vinny’s in TripAdvisor. They have been in business for 35 years. We wanted to take Pizzas home on the plane with us from New York to Florida. So we stopped in and got two large pizzas! Dom was making pizza when we walked insideHe was so nice! He even took a photo with us outside his place! The pizza is excellent! We will definitely visit when we go back to town to visit family! - Cher J, TripAdvisor

So if you're looking for some mouthwatering New York-style pizza in Yonkers, look no further than Dom & Vinnie’s Restaurant - you won't regret it!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Yonkersis!