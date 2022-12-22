Newark, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

Ted Rivers

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations.

Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!

Mercato Tomato Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10P9dL_0jrlpm1R00
Photo byMercato Tomato Pie

Mercato Tomato Pie is one of the best pizza places in Newark for those looking for an authentic Italian experience. Founded by a team passionate about bringing classic Italian flavors to their customers, Mercato offers a wide variety of traditional pizzas made from hand-tossed dough and fresh ingredients.

The menu features classic favorites like Margherita and pepperoni as well as creative options such as the Quattro Formaggi with four types of cheese and basil pesto, or the Capricciosa with mushrooms and prosciutto cotto. Customers can also build their own pies using whatever toppings they prefer.

We visited with family for a quick bite after a game at Prudential Center. It’s just a short walk around the corner. Pizza was awesome and salad was good too! Service was great! Would definitely recommend! - Fscoop, TripAdvisor

With its cozy atmosphere and friendly staff members, it's no wonder why this spot is a hit among locals in search of great pizza!

Blaze Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaRC6_0jrlpm1R00
Photo byIrving R

Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual pizza chain that began in California and has since become popular across the country. At Blaze, customers can create their own custom pizzas with unlimited toppings for one flat price. The restaurant’s signature ovens cook pies to perfection in just 180 seconds, giving diners an incredibly quick experience without sacrificing taste or quality.

Not only does Blaze Pizza offer a wide selection of classic topping combinations such as pepperoni and mushrooms, but they also have creative options like artichokes and goat cheese as well as vegan Daiya cheese for those avoiding animal products. There are even gluten free crusts available upon request so everyone can enjoy the same delicious meal together!

Additionally, diners have the option of adding protein-packed items like grilled chicken or bacon onto their creations for an extra charge that's still very affordable compared to other restaurants' prices.

Blaze in Newark has had such amazing service! Toneshia provided great customer service when myself and a group of friends stopped in for lunch. The pizza was also really great! - alexisg561, TripAdvisor

With all these great choices at such reasonable prices - plus their friendly staff members always willing to help - it's easy to see why this spot continues to be a favorite among locals looking for excellent pizza!

Nino's Pizza & Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQlwI_0jrlpm1R00
Photo byColin S

Nino's Pizza & Restaurant is a classic pizza joint located in the heart of Newark. The restaurant serves up traditional NYC-style pizzas with thin crusts and lots of flavor, as well as their own signature varieties made from secret family recipes passed down through generations.

Customers can choose from an array of topping combinations like classic pepperoni or veggie delights such as eggplant parmesan - all cooked to perfection over charcoal grills that give each slice its unique smoky taste. In addition to pizza, Nino’s also offers a variety of other Italian specialties such as wings, soups, saladsand more!

Ninos has the bay best pizza. The cheese is REAL And freshly grated! The sauce is sooooo gooood! I absolutely love their pepperoni pizza! Delicious ! - Chandra M, TripAdvisor

Whether you're in the mood for some comfort food or need something quick on your lunch break, Nino's Pizza & Restaurant is sure to satisfy your cravings with their delicious eats.

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Newark is!

