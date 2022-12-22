7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Scranton

Scranton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Scranton.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Scranton.

Joe Biden

Photo by The White House

Joe Biden is a politician and the 46th President of the United States. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942 and grew up in the city. Biden attended the University of Delaware, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1965. He then attended Syracuse University College of Law, where he earned his law degree in 1968.

After graduating from law school, Biden worked as a public defender in Wilmington, Delaware before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972. He served as a U.S. Senator for over 30 years, during which time he became the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In 2009, Biden became the Vice President of the United States under President Barack Obama, serving two terms in that role. In 2020, Biden was elected President of the United States, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump.

Michael Patrick King

Photo by Martamenchini

Michael Patrick King is a television writer, director, and producer. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1954 and grew up in the city. King attended the University of Scranton, where he earned a degree in English.

King began his career in the entertainment industry as a writer and producer for the television show "The Love Boat." He went on to work on a number of other television shows, including "Murphy Brown" and "Cybill." In 1998, King co-created and executive produced the popular HBO comedy series "Sex and the City," which ran for six seasons and spawned two feature films. In addition to his work on "Sex and the City," King has also written and directed several films, including "The Comeback," "I Don't Know How She Does It," and "2 Broke Girls."

Mel Ziegler

Photo by Jake Giles Netter for The New York Times

Mel Ziegler is an artist and writer known for his conceptual and socially engaged projects. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1949 and grew up in the city. Ziegler received a bachelor's degree in fine arts from the University of Notre Dame in 1971 and a master's degree in fine arts from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1973.

Throughout his career, Ziegler has worked on a wide range of projects, including public art installations, performances, and publications. He has exhibited his work at galleries and museums around the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Whitney Museum of American Art. Ziegler is also the co-founder of the art and design magazine "Print," and has published several books on art and design.

Alex Grass

Photo by Pennlive.com

Alex Grass was a businessman and philanthropist. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1922 and grew up in the city. Grass attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in business administration.

After graduating from college, Grass joined his family's business, the Rite Aid pharmacy chain. He served as the CEO of Rite Aid for over 30 years, during which time the company became one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States. In addition to his work at Rite Aid, Grass was also active in philanthropy, supporting a wide range of causes including education, healthcare, and the arts. He passed away in 2009.

Judy McGrath

Photo by The Wall Street Journal

Judy McGrath is a media executive and the former CEO of MTV Networks. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1953 and grew up in the city. McGrath received a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Scranton in 1975.

After graduation, McGrath began her career in the media industry as a copywriter for an advertising agency. She eventually joined MTV, where she worked her way up through the ranks to become the CEO of MTV Networks. During her tenure as CEO, McGrath oversaw the growth and expansion of the company, which included the launch of new channels and programming such as "The Daily Show," "South Park," and "The Real World." McGrath also served on the board of directors for several media companies and was recognized for her leadership and contributions to the industry.

Hugh E Rodham

Photo by The New York Times

Hugh E Rodham was the father of former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1911 and grew up in the city. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Rodham returned to Scranton and worked as a fabric salesman and small business owner.

He was also active in local politics and served on the Scranton School Board. Rodham passed away in 1993.

Emile de Antonio

By https://wcftr.commarts.wisc.edu/exhibits/emile-de-antonio, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58118385 Photo by Wisconsin Center for Film and Television

Emile de Antonio was an American film director and producer known for his political documentaries. He was born in 1919 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the city. De Antonio attended Haverford College and later served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

After the war, de Antonio began his career as a film director and producer. He is best known for his documentaries that explored political and social issues, such as "Point of Order" (1964), a film about the Army-McCarthy hearings, and "In the Year of the Pig" (1969), a film about the Vietnam War. De Antonio's films often featured interviews with key figures in the political world, and he was known for his critical and investigative approach to his subjects.

De Antonio's work has been widely praised for its influence on the documentary film genre and its contributions to political discourse. He passed away in 1989.