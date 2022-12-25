7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia

Ted Rivers

Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Virginia.

Ella Fitzgerald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmQ0T_0jr3Y5FN00
Photo byWilliam P. Gottlieb

Ella Fitzgerald was an American jazz singer known as the "First Lady of Song" and one of the most popular female jazz singers of all time. She was born in Newport News, Virginia in 1917 and began her career singing in the chorus at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

She went on to become a prolific recording artist, releasing more than 200 albums over the course of her career. Fitzgerald was known for her stunning vocal range and ability to scat sing, and she helped popularize the Great American Songbook with her interpretations of jazz standards.

Pharrell Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPLpo_0jr3Y5FN00
Photo byFrank Schwichtenberg

Pharrell Williams is a singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his contributions to popular music and his role as a judge on "The Voice." He was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1973 and rose to fame as a producer and collaborator with artists such as Britney Spears and Jay-Z. Williams has also released a number of successful solo albums, including "In My Mind" and "G I R L," and has won 13 Grammy Awards for his work.

Timbaland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiHbf_0jr3Y5FN00
Photo byCollision Conf

Timbaland is a record producer, songwriter, and rapper known for his contributions to popular music and his work with artists such as Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1972 and began his career as a rapper before transitioning to production.

He has produced and written hits for numerous artists, and has released several successful solo albums as well.

Missy Elliott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9UkC_0jr3Y5FN00
Photo byAtlantic Records

Missy Elliott is a rapper, singer, and songwriter known for her innovative and influential contributions to hip hop and R&B. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia in 1971 and began her career as a member of the group Sista before launching a successful solo career.

Elliott is known for her distinctive style and unique production techniques, and has released several platinum-selling albums over the course of her career.

Jason Mraz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFGDV_0jr3Y5FN00
Photo bySteve Jurvetson

Jason Mraz is a singer and songwriter known for his hits "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up." He was born in Mechanicsville, Virginia in 1977 and began his career performing in coffee shops and small clubs. He has released several successful albums, including "We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things." and "Yes!", and has won two Grammy Awards for his work.

Sissy Spacek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f63QV_0jr3Y5FN00
Photo byPaul Sherwood from Welland & Toronto, Canada

Sissy Spacek is an actress known for her roles in movies such as "Carrie," "Coal Miner's Daughter," and "In the Bedroom." She was born in Quitman, Texas, but grew up in Winchester, Virginia. Spacek began her acting career in the 1970s and has since become one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood.

She has received numerous accolades for her performances, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Dave Matthews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njjBS_0jr3Y5FN00
Photo byMoses

Dave Matthews is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band. He was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Matthews formed the Dave Matthews Band in 1991 and the group has released numerous successful albums, including "Under the Table and Dreaming," "Crash," and "Come Tomorrow." The Dave Matthews Band is known for its energetic live performances and has a devoted following around the world.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Virginia and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

