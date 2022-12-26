Toledo, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Toledo

Ted Rivers

Toledo might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Toledo.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Toledo.

Adrianne Palicki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WOr4_0jqwdrkw00
Photo byDaniel Benavides from Austin, TX

Adrianne Palicki is an actor and film producer who was born in Toledo, Ohio, where she lived with her father, mother, and older brother. She has appeared in numerous films, including "G.I Joe: Retaliation," "Red Dawn," and "John Wick."

Jamie Farr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gI1kq_0jqwdrkw00
Photo byPublic Domain

Jamie Farr is an actor who was born in Toledo in 1934. He is best known for his role as Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger in the television series "M*A*S*H."

Angie Harmon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6tAC_0jqwdrkw00
Photo byLesly Marquina

Angie Harmon is an actress and former model who was born in Highland Park, Texas, but grew up in Toledo. She is known for her roles in the television series "Law & Order," "Rizzoli & Isles," and "Baywatch Nights."

Paul Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38V5E2_0jqwdrkw00
Photo byUS House Office of Photography

Paul Ryan is a politician who was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, but grew up in the Toledo area. He served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019 and was the Republican Party's nominee for Vice President in the 2012 election.

Dean Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEoHZ_0jqwdrkw00
Photo byPublic domain

Dean Martin was an actor, singer, and comedian who was born in Steubenville, Ohio, but grew up in the Toledo area. He was a member of the Rat Pack and had numerous hit songs, including "That's Amore" and "Everybody Loves Somebody."

Danny Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjJJQ_0jqwdrkw00
Photo byCBS Television

Danny Thomas was an actor, comedian, and philanthropist who was born in Deerfield, Michigan, but grew up in Toledo. He was the star of the television series "Make Room for Daddy" and was also known for his philanthropic work, including the establishment of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jamie Lynn Spears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBR6h_0jqwdrkw00
Photo byjenniferh2525

Jamie Lynn Spears is an actress and singer who was born in McComb, Mississippi, but grew up in the Toledo area. She is best known for her role as Zoey Brooks in the Nickelodeon series "Zoey 101" and for being the younger sister of Britney Spears.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Toledo and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

