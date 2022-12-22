3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton

If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!

Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!

Dewey's Pizza

Photo by Darlene N

Dewey's Pizza is the place to go for a pizza that truly packs a punch! This beloved Dayton institution serves up classic pies with unique and creative toppings, all on their signature light and crispy thin crust.

With over 30 specialty pizzas as well as build-your-own options, there's something here for everyone. The menu also includes calzones, salads and more! Plus they offer delivery services so you can enjoy delicious Dewey's right in your own home or office.

Trip Advisor does it again. Had to try after reading reviews and #1 ranking. Ordered the Calzone and it was excellent. Probably thinner than what I think of as a dense calzone crust which made it not as heavy but delicious. - jeffb24, TripAdvisor

Stop by today and taste why this pizzeria has been such an iconic part of Dayton dining for years.

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

Photo by Kimberley M

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar is a unique pizza joint in Dayton that offers something special for every pizza lover. This innovative restaurant has created an atmosphere of rustic charm and modern sophistication, with warm exposed brick walls, wooden tables and cozy booths.

The menu features gourmet pizzas made with fresh-baked dough topped with high-quality ingredients like Italian meats, artisan cheeses, seasonal vegetables and homemade sauces. Plus they offer craft beer from local breweries to pair perfectly with your meal! For a truly unforgettable experience, try their signature wood fired oven pizzas which are cooked at 900 degrees to create the perfect crusty exterior and soft interior for an unbeatable flavor combination.

Friendly staff who were very accommodating of our party of 3 during a busy start to dinner service. (Reservations recommended) We were able to get full service at the bar. Food was delicious from the eggplant/porcini meatballs to the spring caprese salad and Philly sandwich. Generous kids meal portions. Bartenders were all very attentive to our needs. - lambdaUNC, TripAdvisor

From classic pies to creative creations - Wheat Penny Oven & Bar will satisfy all your cravings!

Joe's Pizzeria

Photo by Michael W

Joe's Pizzeria is the ideal destination for those looking to experience classic Italian-American pizza. This beloved Dayton joint has been serving delicious slices since 1983, and each pie is crafted with care using only the freshest ingredients.

The menu features traditional favorites like pepperoni and sausage, as well as creative specialty pizzas like their famous Deluxe Pizza which comes topped with cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onions, bell peppers . Plus you can also find sandwiches, wings, burgersand salads available for delivery or takeout! Joe's Pizzeria also offers a friendly atmosphere where families can come together to enjoy great food in a relaxed setting.

Stopped here for a late dinner after a long driving day dropping our son off at college

It really hit the spot! The pizza was delicious and the staff was very friendly! I had a veggie pizza and my boys had pepperoni and sausage

We really enjoyed it! Simple and delicious - laurahR6239AD, TripAdvisor

Whether you're in the mood for some classic New York style pizza or something more unique - Joe's Pizzeria has it all!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Akron is!