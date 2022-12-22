7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown

Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Allentown.

Taylor Swift

Photo by Cosmopolitan UK

Taylor Swift is a singer, songwriter, and actress who was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Wyomissing, which is about 20 miles from Allentown. She has had numerous hit songs, including "Love Story" and "Shake It Off," and has won numerous awards, including 10 Grammy Awards.

Charlie Daniels

Photo by A1C Kiley Olds, USAF

Charlie Daniels is a singer, songwriter, and musician who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, but grew up in the Allentown area. He is known for his work as a country and southern rock musician and has had several hit songs, including "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Robert H. Dennison

Photo by U.S. Navy

Robert H. Dennison was a politician who was born in Allentown in 1922. He served as the mayor of Allentown from 1970 to 1980 and also served as the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Pete Conrad

Photo by NASA

Pete Conrad was an astronaut who was born in Philadelphia in 1930, but grew up in the Allentown area. He was a member of the Apollo 12 mission and was the third person to walk on the moon.

Billy Joel

Photo by David Shankbone

Billy Joel is a singer, songwriter, and pianist who was born in the Bronx, New York, but grew up in Hicksville, Long Island, which is about 60 miles from Allentown. He is known for his hit songs "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," and "We Didn't Start the Fire."

Dave Thomas

Photo by John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA

Dave Thomas was a businessman who was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but grew up in the Allentown area. He is the founder of the fast food chain Wendy's and is known for his appearances in Wendy's television commercials.

Rick Santorum

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Rick Santorum is a politician who was born in Winchester, Virginia, but grew up in the Allentown area. He served as a U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania from 1995 to 2007 and also ran for the Republican Party's nomination for President in 2012 and 2016.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Pittsburgh and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!