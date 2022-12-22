Buffalo, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should Try

Ted Rivers

When you're in the mood for a slice of hot and delicious pizza, Buffalo has plenty of great options to choose from!

Whether you're looking for a creative take on classic pies or something more traditional, here are three of the best pizza places in Buffalo that you should try tonight:

Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsLCx_0jqtHI1200
Photo byCassi M

Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery is an inviting and cozy place to grab pizza. Located in the heart of Buffalo, this charming restaurant offers a unique atmosphere with its brick-lined walls, rustic wood tables and wooden beams on the ceiling.

The menu features a variety of pizzas made from locally sourced ingredients including hand-tossed doughs and homemade sauces. They also have an impressive selection of craft beers that pairs perfectly with your pizza choice! Besides their delicious pies, Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery also offers other classic American dishes like wings, waffle fries, salads and more.

About 10 of us were there to celebrate a success, and the celebration was enhanced by the good food & service. We didn’t hit the drinks very hard as everyone had to drive after, but I think we had one of every pizza on the menu over the course of four hours. - chasinUpstateNewYork, TripAdvisor

With great food served in a friendly environment, it's no wonder why this spot is so popular among locals!

Picasso's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzXGJ_0jqtHI1200
Photo byPicasso's Pizza

Picasso’s Pizza is a popular pizza joint in Buffalo, renowned for its unique flavor combinations. From the outside, the place looks like any other small pizzeria but inside you will find an oasis of taste and creativity. The menu features unusual pies such as their signature Steak in the Grass or Chicken Finger.

Each one is handmade with fresh ingredients that make these slices truly stand out from the rest. Apart from their delicious food offerings, Picasso’s Pizza also provides great service with friendly staff who are always happy to help customers choose just the right combination for them!

This is the best of the best pizza in Buffalo. ‘Buffalo Style’ pizza at its best. Cup and char pepperoni, best sauce, cheese and perfectly cooked. Wings are top notch, fingers are huge and they use Ken’s Blue Cheese too. A must eat at when in Buffalo and it should be your pizza spot if you have one in the area. Paul M, TripAdvisor

Whether it's a quick lunch break or family dinner night, this place never fails to satisfy your cravings for tasty pizza at affordable prices.

Brick Oven Bistro & Deli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7Pdu_0jqtHI1200
Photo byJane B

Brick Oven Bistro & Deli is a must-visit for pizza lovers in Buffalo. Located at the heart of the city, this restaurant has been serving up delicious pizzas to the community

The menu features an array of wood-fired pizzas made fresh to order, including their signature pies like The Big Time Spark and The Brick Mac. They also offer other classics such as sandwiches, salad and Sunday brunch. Alongside great food, Brick Oven Bistro & Deli also offers an extensive selection of wines and craft beers perfect for pairing with your meal!

Wow! What great food at this friendly neighborhood restaurant. We just found it in a search of restaurants near our hotel and the menu looked good. So glad we went. Shared the beet/goat cheese salad and prosciutto pizza with wine.
If you are in the area and need a good meal, give it a try. It looks small from the outside, but it’s deceiving…plenty of space inside and a patio too. - jeanaA3502ED, TripAdvisor

With its cozy atmosphere and mouthwatering food options, it's no wonder why this spot has become one of Buffalo's most beloved restaurants!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Akron is!

