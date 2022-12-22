7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Hampshire

New Hampshire might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Hampshire.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from New Hampshire.

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman is a comedian, actress, and writer who was born in Bedford, New Hampshire. She is best known for her work as a stand-up comedian, and for her roles in television shows such as "Saturday Night Live" and "The Sarah Silverman Program." Silverman has also appeared in numerous films, and has won numerous awards for her work in comedy.

Dan Brown

Photo by Web Summit

Dan Brown is an author who was born and raised in Exeter, New Hampshire. He is best known for his bestselling thriller novels, including "The Da Vinci Code," "Angels & Demons," and "Inferno," which have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been adapted into films.

J.D. Salinger

Photo by Lotte Jacobi

J.D. Salinger was a writer who was born in New York City, but grew up in Cornish, New Hampshire. He is best known for his novel "The Catcher in the Rye," which has become a classic of American literature and has sold millions of copies worldwide. Salinger was a reclusive figure who rarely gave interviews or made public appearances, and his work has had a lasting impact on the literary world.

Adam Sandler

Photo by Angela George

Adam Sandler is a comedian, actor, and writer who was born in Brooklyn, New York, but grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire. He is best known for his work in comedy, including his roles in films such as "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," and "Pixels," and for his stand-up comedy performances. Sandler has also released several comedy albums, and has won numerous awards for his work in comedy.

Seth Meyers

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria

Seth Meyers is a comedian, actor, and television host who was born in Evanston, Illinois, but grew up in Bedford, New Hampshire. He is best known for his work as a writer and performer on "Saturday Night Live," and for hosting "Late Night with Seth Meyers," a late-night talk show on NBC. Meyers has also appeared in numerous films and television shows, and has won numerous awards for his work in comedy.

Emily Mortimer

Photo by Carlos Delgado

Emily Mortimer is an actress who was born in London, England, but grew up in Hampstead, New Hampshire. She is best known for her roles in films such as "Lovely & Amazing," "Match Point," and "Hugo," and for her work on television shows such as "The Newsroom" and "Doll & Em." Mortimer has won numerous awards for her acting, and has also appeared in numerous stage productions.

Sarah Drew

Photo by Mingle MediaTV

Sarah Drew is an actress who was born in Stony Brook, New York, but grew up in Hampstead, New Hampshire. She is best known for her roles in television shows such as "Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice," and "Everwood," and for her work in films such as "Moms' Night Out" and "A Walk to Remember." Drew has also appeared in numerous stage productions, and has won numerous awards for her acting.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from New Hampshire and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the areahas produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!