3 Great Pizza Places In Akron

Are you looking for the best pizza in Akron?

You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:

Luigis Restaurant

Photo by Alma V

Luigis Restaurant is a great spot for pizza lovers! It's got an old-school Italian vibe and the menu features delicious thin crust pizzas that are cooked to perfection. The cheese, sauce, and toppings all combine together perfectly in every bite.

Plus, they offer classic favorites like pepperoni as well as unique combinations such as roasted garlic and fresh basil. If you're looking for something special, Luigis also serves up homemade lasagna and meatball sandwiches that will surely satisfy your cravings.

We felt more than welcomed the moment we walked inbthe restaurant. The service and food were great. Our waiter was an amazing singer, and we did not leave before he sang "Volare". Thanks for this amazing experience! - busschweiz, TripAdvisor

With friendly service and reasonable prices, it's no wonder why this place has become a local favorite!

Pavona's Pizza Joint

Photo by Alexandrina K

Pavona's Pizza Joint is a great place to go for an unforgettable pizza experience. Located in the heart of Akron, this cozy eatery serves up some of the best pies around. Their signature thin crust pizzas come loaded with your choice of toppings and cheese – from classic pepperoni to more unique combinations like roasted red peppers and garlic pesto.

The pies are cooked perfectly every time, so you can expect a delicious meal that will keep you coming back for more! And if you're feeling extra hungry, Pavona's also has awesome cannolis and sandwiches that make for perfect snacks or meals on the go.

I ate here for dinner when traveling through town. The mushroom madness pizza was excellent. The service was attentive, and the iced tea was excellent. I will revisit the restaurant the next time I am in the Akron area and desire pizza. - Ray-n-Sol, TripAdvisor

With its reputation for good food, it's easy to see why this joint is quickly becoming one of Akron's favorite pizza spots!

Guiseppe's Pizza

Photo by Lisa J

Guiseppe's Pizza is the perfect spot for when you're craving a delicious slice of pizza. This cozy family-owned restaurant offers up some of the best pies around, made with high-quality ingredients that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

The signature thin crust pizzas come topped with generous amounts of cheese and fresh toppings like pepperoni or sausage – plus, they offer unique combinations such as bacon and buffalo chicken if you're feeling adventurous! And don't forget about their salads and subs if pizza isn't what you want today.

Have been a Guiseppe's disciple since high school. It's still the best there is. Lots of homemade sauce , lots of cheese , toppings piled on , and the best crispy crust ever. Why anyone living around here would ever order chain pizza is a mystery when Guiseppes is just a few miles away.Your belly will thank you - F5093QKjenniferm, TripAdvisor

With super friendly staff and great prices, Guiseppe's Pizza is definitely worth checking out next time you're in Akron!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of Pizza in Akron is!