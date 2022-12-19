Toledo, OH

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

Ted Rivers

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!

Anyone looking for the best pizza experience in Toledo will be sure to find something they love from these highly rated establishments.

Pizza Papalis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KHHD_0jnKuQjV00
Photo byAdam T

Pizza Papalis has been serving Toledo with their signature deep-dish pizza for over 25 years. The restaurant is known for its thick, buttery crust that's full of flavor and topped with premium ingredients like fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and more.

Their menu features not only classic pies such as cheese or vegetarian but also specialty pizzas like the Papalis Gourmet, V.I.P, or even a Spinach Special Deep. In addition to their famous deep-dish pies they offer thin crust pizzas as well as unique appetizers such as their wings or spinach feta bread.

Nice sportsbar/family-friendly atmosphere! Located on same block as Toledo Mudhen Park! We had delicious French fries, beer and Deep'Dish 🍕Pizza..Very delicious 😋! Only complaint was light on ground beef topping. Will definitely return to Pizza Papalis!! - U1148CEchrist, TripAdvisor

For those looking for a truly unique experience in Toledo, Pizza Papalis is definitely worth checking out! Not only do they put an emphasis on delivering quality food made from scratch, but also strive to provide excellent customer service, making them one of the best pizza places in town!

ZaZa Wood Fired Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483RDZ_0jnKuQjV00
Photo byCassandra R

ZaZa Wood Fired Pizza is one of the top pizza places in Toledo, offering a unique and authentic Neapolitan style pizza. Their wood-fired ovens are imported straight from Italy to ensure an exact replica of the original taste that has been enjoyed for centuries.

ZaZa's menu features classic pies like Margherita or Barbecue Chicken as well as more creative options like their Diavola with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce, sliced beef pepperoni, roasted peppers, spicy extra virgin olive oil.

The pizza was absolutely delicious. We were overwhelmed with the choices, and the very nice young gentleman at the register walked us through the selections. Excellent customer service! The rest of the menu looked amazing as well. - HappyFamily43082, TripAdvisor

Aside from their delicious pizzas they also offer salads and sandwiches made with fresh ingredients making it a great option for lunch or dinner! Additionally, all of their dough is hand-stretched daily, so you know you're getting the freshest product every time you visit.

With its unique atmosphere and quality food, ZaZa Wood Fired Pizza is definitely worth checking out if you're looking for great pizza in Toledo!

Home Slice Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLE1I_0jnKuQjV00
Photo byAnnie M

Home Slice Pizza is one of the top pizza places in Toledo, Ohio. The restaurant offers a unique and delicious experience with hand-tossed artisan pies that are made with fresh ingredients.

Their menu features classic pizzas like pepperoni or cheese as well as specialty pies such as the Simon’s White Pizza, which includes Olive oil, sausage, red onion, garlic, ricotta, and feta cheese . Home Slice also has an extensive selection of sandwiches that can be ordered to go along with your pizza for a complete meal.

Additionally, they offer craft beers from local breweries making it the perfect spot for gathering friends and family together for some great eats and drinks!

This pizza restaurant is located downtown. Nice place to stop for a pizza if downtown. Limited parking due to its location. Pizza is very good thin crust pizza. Topping amounts are perfect. Love the crunch of the crust. Cheese bread is great. - SharonB231, TripAdvisor

Its tasty cuisine, paired with an eco-friendly approach, makes this one of the best pizza places to visit in Toledo!

Your Thoughts

All three provide great options for both casual and special occasions where pizza is desired, so no matter what kind of atmosphere you're looking for or what type of topping you crave, one of these places will have something that will satisfy your desires.

But I also want to know where your favorite place in the city to grab a slice of pizza is, so let me know in the comments!

# pizza# food# restuarants# toledo# ohio

Comments / 18

