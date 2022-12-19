3 Great Pizza Places In Cleveland

If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.

We'll explore what makes each place unique so that you can find the perfect spot to satisfy your pizza craving!

Saucy Brew Works

Photo by Louis S

Saucy Brew Works is the perfect spot for a casual pizza night out! With its spacious beer hall-style dining area and huge selection of craft brews, it's an ideal spot to kick back, relax and enjoy some delicious pizza.

Their menu features creative takes on classic pies like their Phat Ranch with chipotle ranch, mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch drizzle, parsley. The crust is made from their own house-made dough recipe that pairs perfectly with any of their unique topping combinations.

Plus, you can customize your order to suit your tastes - just add extra toppings or ask for something special!

We had a large group and ordered ahead for eat-in pizza. They were able to make 20 pizzas and had them ready in less than 40 minutes. The Bee's knees was the best pizza I have had in a long time. Worth a try. - breakfastgirl74, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for a laidback atmosphere where you can grab a few beers and indulge in some amazing pie, Saucy Brew Works has got you covered.

Pizza 216

Photo by Remy G

Pizza 216 is the perfect spot for a pizza night out if you're looking for something a little more elevated than your typical takeout joint.

With its industrial-style decor and chic atmosphere, it's an ideal environment to sit back and enjoy some delicious gourmet pies. Their menu features tasty options like their "The King" topped with Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushrooms, onions - topped by a generous helping of parmesan cheese.

Plus, they offer a variety of veggie options that are sure to satisfy even the pickiest eaters! For those who prefer classic slices or want to mix up their order, Pizza 216 has got you covered.

This pizza place reminds me of NewYork style pizza and I really enjoyed the veggie pizza. There were so many options to choose on the menu. I had the “garden of Eatin”. What a funny name. My sister-friend had the king pizza. Our server was Angela and she was wonderful. - red3star, TripAdvisor

Whether you're in the mood for pizza or just want to hang out with friends over some drinks and snacks - Pizza 216 is definitely worth checking out!

Citizen Pie

Photo by Steven B

If you're looking for an a classic neopolitan pizza experience in Cleveland, Citizen Pie is the place to be! With its modern vibe and chic atmosphere, it's a great spot for a special night out.

Their menu features unique gourmet pies like their The New Yorker and the Spicy Pepproni pizzas. They also have an extensive selection of craft beers and cocktails to pair perfectly with your meal. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner or just want to grab drinks with friends - Citizen Pie has something for everyone.

My husband and I love wood fired pizza and seek out certified Neapolitan places all over the world. We went to this little known art district for their annual art festival and stopped in for lunch. Delish! Pizza just like I had in Naples! - PgC941, TripAdvisor

So if you're craving delicious pizza made from fresh ingredients in a stylish environment - head on over to Citizen Pie!

Your Thoughts

In conclusion, if you're looking for a delicious pizza experience in Cleveland, Saucy Brew Works, Pizza 216, and Citizen Pie won't disappoint. All three spots offer a unique atmosphere and crafted pizzas that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

But what do you think? Where do rate as the best pizza in Cleveland?