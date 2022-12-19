3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.

So we've rounded up our top three picks for the best pizza places in Columbus, Ohio!

Forno Kitchen + Bar

Photo by Queezy Q

Forno Kitchen + Bar is a classic Italian pizzeria located in the heart of Columbus, Ohio. With its cozy atmosphere and delicious slices, it's no wonder that Forno has become such a popular spot for pizza lovers around town.

The menu offers up an array of traditional Italian-style pies, from Margherita to pepperoni to veggie specials. And if you're feeling adventurous, try one of their unique specialty pizzas like the Chicken Alfredo or the Forno Chicken.

All of their pizza creations are made with only the freshest ingredients and handmade dough for that perfect crunchy crust every time!

We showed up without a reservation on Saturday about 1:30 and were able to sit at the bar. Great selection of beers and wine. Had pizza, Salmon Cesar and Shrimp and Grits. All were excellent and staff was excellent. Very popular and real Italian. - David B, TripAdvisor

Whether you're grabbing a slice for lunch or dining in for dinner, Forno Kitchen + Bar will surely satisfy your pizza cravings!

Borgata Pizza Cafe

Photo by Marianne R

Borgata Pizza Cafe is a local favorite for pizza lovers in Columbus, Ohio. This popular spot serves up some of the freshest and most delicious slices around town!

Enjoy classic Italian-style pies like Margherita and pepperoni, or try one of their creative creations such as the Meat Combo with Ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella. They also offer unique appetizers like bruschetta and house made meatballs to start off your meal right.

My experience started a little rocky, about an hour before their closing time, with poor service on the phone (put on hold and never came back). Because of their high rating, however, I decided to drive to the store and place my order and I am so glad I did. The pizza was amazing and BIG (be careful if you order a large, it's 20 inches). The staff was friendly and worked past closing time to make my order happen. - 704brandonf, TripAdvisor

It's really all about the pizza here at Borgata Pizza Cafe - whether you're dining in or taking out, this spot will have your mouth watering for more!

Adriatico's New York Style

Photo by Macie P

Adriatico's New York Style is the ultimate destination for true pizza connoisseurs in Columbus, Ohio. This classic pizzeria serves up some of the best slices around town with their thick and chewy dough, quality ingredients, and traditional recipes.

Whether you're looking for a savory margherita or a spicy pepperoni pie, Adriatico's has something to satisfy every craving. Plus, they offer an array of specialty pies like the Chicken Bacon Ranch topped with chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, and ranch.

And if that wasn't enough to make your mouth water, Adriatico's also offers unique appetizers such as garlic knots and cheesy breadsticks!

We we’re stopping by for a quick meal before heading back home for a two hour drive — we were not looking for a gourmet meal. What we got was great and friendly service and solid pizza and comfort food; fries, tater tots, salads and pizza. Nothing fancy, just a delicious meal. - BruceC844, TripAdvisor

So come down to this classic spot for an unforgettable pizza experience!

After eating at Forno Kitchen + Bar, Borgata Pizza Cafe, and Adriatico's New York Style, it is safe to say that the city of Columbus truly has a world-class pizza scene.

From woodfired oven pizzas to traditional thin-crust varieties, each spot offers something unique for pizza lovers. There’s no shortage of deliciousness in this Ohio capital city—it’s definitely worth a visit!