Scranton, PA

3 Great Pizza Places In Scranton

Ted Rivers

If you’re looking for delicious pizza in Scranton, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great pizza places in the city that offer a variety of options to suit any taste.

From traditional Italian-style pies to more creative flavors, these restaurants will have something to satisfy your cravings.

Here are three great pizza places in Scranton that will hit the spot.

A Little Pizza Heaven

Photo byRubiks C

A Little Pizza Heaven is the perfect spot for a delicious slice of pie. Located in downtown Scranton, this pizza joint has been serving up classic Italian-style pizzas since 2006.

The menu offers a variety of options, from traditional cheese and pepperoni to more unique flavors like eggplant parmigiana and vodka pizza. They also serve Stromboli, salads, and other tasty items on their expansive menu.

Their crusts are thin but flavorful, with just the right amount of sauce and cheese—perfect for those who crave an authentic Italian experience! Plus, they offer delivery services so you can enjoy their pizza anytime you’d like.

Rather uninspiring exterior but restaurant was full on a rainy Thursday lunchtime. Everyone else's food looked great. We had Gluten free pizza and a gluten
free stromboli both of which were exceptional and so large we took half home. Service was cheerful and quick. Only downside is that it is 2 hours from my home !! - CathyG326, TripAdvisor

Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or a night out with friends, Little Pizza Heaven is sure to satisfy your cravings!

Bar Pazzo

Photo byFigue F

Bar Pazzo is a great pizza spot located in downtown Scranton. This Italian-style pizzeria offers up some amazing pies with unique flavor combinations that are sure to please any palate.

Their menu features traditional favorites like cheese and pepperoni, as well as more creative selections such as the Bikini Bottom Pizza. All of their ingredients are top notch and cooked to perfection so you’ll be sure to have an unforgettable meal.

The ambience the food with Italian flare , wait staff are all fantastic. There’s a great vibe surrounding this great restaurant. Chef Joe is a seasoned chef with deep Italian roots. Never a bad meal here . The cocktails are delish as well - scotttwppa, TripAdvisor

Whether it's date night or game day, Bar Pazzo has something for everyone looking for a delicious slice of pizza.

Alfredo's

Photo byJason G

Alfredo's is another great pizza spot in Scranton. This family-owned restaurant offers up fresh, delicious pizza that is sure to please any palate.

Their menu features traditional Italian-style pies as well as more creative options like the Chicken Barbecue and the Pizza Alfredo Plus. They also offer burgers, pasta and subs!

Alfredo's is known for its generous portions, amazing flavors, and reasonable prices.

We stopped here as The Office fans and the food was great. Even though we got there near closing time, the staff was very friendly and accommodating. We had a calzone which was HUGE and a personal pan which could have fed 3 people. Very fresh and delish!! We also bought so of The Office merchandise! - Sharr0nN, TripAdvisor

Alfredo's is a must-visit spot for those looking for delicious pizza in Scranton. With its amazing flavors and generous portions, it's sure to satisfy any craving!

It's clear that there are many amazing pizza places in the city. Whether you're looking for a classic slice at A Little Pizza Heaven, something unique at Bar Pazzo, or you'd love to give Alfredo's a try, you're sure to find something that will hit the spot!

