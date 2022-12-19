Upper Darby, PA

3 Great Pizza Places In Upper Darby

Upper Darby is home to some of the best pizza places around. From classic Neapolitan-style pizzas to calzones and stromboli, you're sure to find something to satisfy your taste buds.

Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a family night out, there are plenty of great pizza places to choose from.

Here are three of our favorites in Upper Darby.

Pica's Restaurant

Pica's Restaurant is one of Upper Darby's best pizza places. It has been serving up delicious pizzas to locals for decades, and its reputation as a top spot for Italian food is well-deserved.

The restaurant offers classic Neapolitan-style pizzas with fresh ingredients, mouthwatering sauces, and thick crusts that will have you coming back for more. They also serve other Italian favorites like pasta and antipasto.

So, I finally got to experience one of Tina Fey's favorite restaurants in Upper Darby. The pizza was very good, but very different. It comes out in a square, and it is the reverse of a normal pizza. There is the tomato sauce on the top. The first pizza we had was a bit burned so they redid that for us. The calamari and the clams casino were also very good. The service was a tad slow. - Pamela T, TripAdvisor

Their prices are very reasonable too - whether you're looking for a quick lunch or dinner out with friends, Pica's should be your go-to spot!

Verona Pizza

Verona Pizza is another great spot for pizza in Upper Darby. They specialize in thin-crust Roman-style pizzas that are loaded with flavor and made from top quality ingredients.

The atmosphere at Verona is cozy and inviting, making it the perfect place to spend time with family or friends enjoying a delicious meal. They have an extensive menu full of traditional Italian dishes as well as some unique items like quesadillas filled with all kinds of tasty fillings.

They have a vast selection of delicious food, from perfect wings to true Italian style pizza. You can't miss. I have loved every menu item, that I choose. They are the epitome of our area. They work hard, always have plenty of quality people working for them and it shows in the high standard, from which each item displays. Thank you. - pclark913, TripAdvisor

For a reasonably priced dinner out, Verona is definitely worth checking out!

Leandro's Pizza House

Leandro's Pizza House is the perfect spot for a family dinner or night out with friends. With an extensive menu of traditional Italian fare, including classic Neapolitan-style pizzas and calzones, it's easy to find something everyone will love.

The atmosphere at Leandro's is warm and inviting - you can tell that they take pride in their craftsmanship from the moment you walk in. Plus, their prices are very reasonable so that everyone can enjoy a delicious meal without breaking the bank.

Me and my family have been eating food from here forever it is so good the people that work there are so nice and friendly. They are always so happy and smiling and they enjoy making pizza. - shideemp, TripAdvisor

So if you're looking for a restaurant experience that won't disappoint, make sure to check out Leandro's Pizza House!

No matter what your pizza preferences are, Upper Darby has plenty of great spots to choose from. Whether you're looking for a classic Neapolitan-style pie or something unique like calzones or stromboli, there's something for everyone!

