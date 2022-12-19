3 Great Pizza Places In Erie

If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.

Here are three of the best pizza places in Erie that are sure to satisfy your craving.

Virgil's Plate

Photo by Eliza K

Virgil's Plate is a great pizza place in Erie that serves up delicious, homemade pies. Their menu includes a variety of specialty pizzas as well as classic Italian dishes and sandwiches.

The atmosphere at Virgil's Plate is cozy and inviting, with an open kitchen allowing customers to watch their food being prepared. The staff are friendly and helpful, always willing to answer questions or make recommendations based on your preferences.

We ordered a square pizza to be delivered to our Airbnb as we drove in. It was delivered just after we checked in, hot and fresh! My kids’ side was cheese and ours was pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. It was delicious and received raves from our picky kids. Definitely a good choice after a long day of traveling. - shunib2015, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for a unique pizza experience in Erie, Virgil's Plate is definitely worth checking out!

Stevo's Pizza

Photo by Wayne J

Stevo's Pizza is a top-notch pizza joint in Erie that offers up delicious, hand-crafted pies. The menu features classic Italian dishes and sandwiches as well as lots of specialty pizzas.

From the "Gourmet" to the "Chicago Style," there's something for everyone at Stevo's. The atmosphere is casual and laidback, with friendly staff and a comfortable dining area. If you're looking for an authentic pizza experience in Erie, then check out Stevo's Pizza! Their selection of pizzas will surely satisfy even the pickiest of eaters and their generous portion sizes make it a great spot for large groups or families.

Staying at an area hotel. Stevo's was friendly and efficient. We had pizza, wings, calzone and subs. All were delicious. Delivery person was very kind and quick with delivery. - candjtb, TripAdvisor

With its wide variety of toppings, sauces, cheeses, and more - plus quality ingredients - it'll be hard not to find something you love at Stevo's Pizza!

Maria's Pizza

If you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza experience in Erie, look no further than Maria's Pizza. This family-run restaurant has been bringing delicious slices to the city since 1978 and continues to be a local favorite. The atmosphere is cozy and inviting, with dim lighting and checkered tablecloths giving it a classic Italian pizzeria vibe.

The menu features all of your favorites like classic pepperoni pies, white garlic pizzas, veggie delights, and more – plus plenty of specials throughout the week! Whether you want something simple or something special - Maria's Pizza has got you covered.

Plus their generous portion sizes make it perfect for feeding larger groups or families on a budget.

I got a takeout large pizza today and it was really good! We got the BLT, which is lettuce, tomato, bacon and then a light garlic sauce and everything together was actually really good. The crust was perfect as well. Their prices were actually super reasonable for not only the pizzas, but the subs as well. We will definitely be back! - travelgirl179, TripAdvisor

Considering the options of Virgil's Plate, Stevo's Pizza, and Maria's Pizza, it is clear that there are many delicious choices for a pizza night out. All three establishments offer delicious food that is sure to please everyone at the dinner table!