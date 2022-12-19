Erie, PA

3 Great Pizza Places In Erie

Ted Rivers

If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.

Here are three of the best pizza places in Erie that are sure to satisfy your craving.

Virgil's Plate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zxlmd_0jnFEltH00
Photo byEliza K

Virgil's Plate is a great pizza place in Erie that serves up delicious, homemade pies. Their menu includes a variety of specialty pizzas as well as classic Italian dishes and sandwiches.

The atmosphere at Virgil's Plate is cozy and inviting, with an open kitchen allowing customers to watch their food being prepared. The staff are friendly and helpful, always willing to answer questions or make recommendations based on your preferences.

We ordered a square pizza to be delivered to our Airbnb as we drove in. It was delivered just after we checked in, hot and fresh! My kids’ side was cheese and ours was pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. It was delicious and received raves from our picky kids. Definitely a good choice after a long day of traveling. - shunib2015, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for a unique pizza experience in Erie, Virgil's Plate is definitely worth checking out!

Stevo's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBcy3_0jnFEltH00
Photo byWayne J

Stevo's Pizza is a top-notch pizza joint in Erie that offers up delicious, hand-crafted pies. The menu features classic Italian dishes and sandwiches as well as lots of specialty pizzas.

From the "Gourmet" to the "Chicago Style," there's something for everyone at Stevo's. The atmosphere is casual and laidback, with friendly staff and a comfortable dining area. If you're looking for an authentic pizza experience in Erie, then check out Stevo's Pizza! Their selection of pizzas will surely satisfy even the pickiest of eaters and their generous portion sizes make it a great spot for large groups or families.

Staying at an area hotel. Stevo's was friendly and efficient. We had pizza, wings, calzone and subs. All were delicious. Delivery person was very kind and quick with delivery. - candjtb, TripAdvisor

With its wide variety of toppings, sauces, cheeses, and more - plus quality ingredients - it'll be hard not to find something you love at Stevo's Pizza!

Maria's Pizza

If you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza experience in Erie, look no further than Maria's Pizza. This family-run restaurant has been bringing delicious slices to the city since 1978 and continues to be a local favorite. The atmosphere is cozy and inviting, with dim lighting and checkered tablecloths giving it a classic Italian pizzeria vibe.

The menu features all of your favorites like classic pepperoni pies, white garlic pizzas, veggie delights, and more – plus plenty of specials throughout the week! Whether you want something simple or something special - Maria's Pizza has got you covered.

Plus their generous portion sizes make it perfect for feeding larger groups or families on a budget.

I got a takeout large pizza today and it was really good! We got the BLT, which is lettuce, tomato, bacon and then a light garlic sauce and everything together was actually really good. The crust was perfect as well. Their prices were actually super reasonable for not only the pizzas, but the subs as well. We will definitely be back! - travelgirl179, TripAdvisor

Considering the options of Virgil's Plate, Stevo's Pizza, and Maria's Pizza, it is clear that there are many delicious choices for a pizza night out. All three establishments offer delicious food that is sure to please everyone at the dinner table!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pizza# food# restuarants# erie# pennsylvania

Comments / 0

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
964 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Oyster Bay, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should Try

Oyster Bay is a great place to get a slice of pizza. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which spot is the best. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite pizza places in Oyster Bay that you should try out:

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia

Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do List

You may know Pittsburgh as the Steel City or the City of Bridges, but there’s a lot more to this city than its industrial past. Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains on the confluence of three rivers, Pittsburgh is a city with a rich history and vibrant present.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Growing Up Pittsburgh: The Coming of Age Movies Set In Town

Pittsburgh is a popular filming location that has seen some of the world's best films take to the streets of the 'burgh. But the city seems to be a particular favorite for coming of age films, and here is four of the best:

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World

Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles

The Toynbee Tiles are a series of anonymous, street art-like messages that have appeared in various cities in the United States and South America since the 1980s. The tiles are made of linoleum or asphalt and are embedded in the streets, usually in a grid pattern.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newark

Newark might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newark.

Read full story
Maryland State

7 Famous Celebirities You Didn't Know Were From Maryland

Maryland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Maryland.

Read full story
9 comments
Columbus, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Akron

Akron might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Akron.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try Out

When it comes to food, Rochester has no shortage of delicious options. From cozy diners and classic Italian eateries to some of the best sushi in the state - there's something for everyone here. But one dish that always stands out is pizza.

Read full story

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't know Were From West Virginia

West Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from West Virginia.

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cincinatti

Cincinnati might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cincinnati.

Read full story
2 comments
Syracuse, NY

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Syracuse

Syracuse might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Syracuse.

Read full story
3 comments
Jersey City, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City

When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.

Read full story
2 comments
Yonkers, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try Out

Pizza is a beloved classic meal enjoyed by many, and Yonkers is known for having some of the best pizza around. From traditional Neapolitan-style favorites to crispy crusts with fresh ingredients, here are the three great pizza places in Yonkers you should try out!

Read full story
4 comments
Newark, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!

Read full story
1 comments
Scranton, PA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Scranton

Scranton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Scranton.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia

Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia.

Read full story
17 comments
Toledo, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Toledo

Toledo might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Toledo.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy