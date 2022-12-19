3 Great Pizza Places In Reading

If you're a pizza lover looking for all the best spots in Reading, then this blog is perfect for you! Here, we'll be exploring 3 of the greatest pizza places in town -- Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia. Get ready for some amazing slices!

Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza

Photo by Mike F

Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza is one of the best pizza places in Reading. It has been a local favorite for years, thanks to its delicious and authentic Italian recipes. The crust is cooked perfectly in their brick ovens, giving it an amazing flavor that can't be beaten!

To top it off, they have a wide selection of toppings available so you can customize your order exactly how you want it.

Fantastic food & service. Very authentic flavoring and good vibes from the restaurant with very good choices to choose from on menu. - Dank229, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for a great pizza spot with classic Italian flavors, then Nonno Alby's is definitely worth checking out!

Bruno's Pizza

Photo by Leslie Q

Bruno's Pizza is another great pizza spot in Reading. They offer a wide variety of traditional Italian pizzas, as well as some unique creations that you won't find anywhere else. What makes Bruno's stand out from other places is their amazing thin-crust pies.

They are cooked to perfection with just the right amount of crunch and flavor, making them an absolute delight for any pizza lover!

To make a long story short, this place has been around for decades, because they do things right. Their pizzas are excellent, as are their cheese steaks. Friendly service and smiles will greet you on your visit. - Mike H, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for something different than the usual, then this is definitely the place to go.

Pizza Italia

Photo by Tina N M

Pizza Italia is a fantastic pizza place in Reading that has been serving up delicious pies for years! Their classic Italian recipes are the perfect combination of crust, sauce, and toppings. Plus, they offer an extensive selection of specialty pizzas with unique flavors like garlic parmesan or chipotle chicken.

Whether you're looking for something traditional or something out of the ordinary, Pizza Italia has it all! The atmosphere here is warm and inviting too - it's definitely a great spot to grab some slices with friends and family.

Just a small pizza shop near a local college, this is the place to get the best pizza out there. The sauce is so different than any other place. Sandwiches equally yummy. I personally enjoy a ham and cheese calzone! P.I., as the locals call it, also delivers. Don't miss out on the best pizza in town! - OnlyChris88, TripAdvisor

The three pizzerias we discussed, Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia offer different styles of pizza that serve a variety of tastes. All three offer unique flavors for all the pizza fans out there!

Whether it's the homemade-style Neapolitan-style pies from Nonno Alby's or the deep dish from Bruno's or the fresh ingredients from Pizza Italia, everyone should be able to find something delicious and satisfying.