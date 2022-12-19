Reading, PA

3 Great Pizza Places In Reading

Ted Rivers

If you're a pizza lover looking for all the best spots in Reading, then this blog is perfect for you! Here, we'll be exploring 3 of the greatest pizza places in town -- Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia. Get ready for some amazing slices!

Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SU7jQ_0jn77Ebr00
Photo byMike F

Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza is one of the best pizza places in Reading. It has been a local favorite for years, thanks to its delicious and authentic Italian recipes. The crust is cooked perfectly in their brick ovens, giving it an amazing flavor that can't be beaten!

To top it off, they have a wide selection of toppings available so you can customize your order exactly how you want it.

Fantastic food & service. Very authentic flavoring and good vibes from the restaurant with very good choices to choose from on menu. - Dank229, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for a great pizza spot with classic Italian flavors, then Nonno Alby's is definitely worth checking out!

Bruno's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2if1R0_0jn77Ebr00
Photo byLeslie Q

Bruno's Pizza is another great pizza spot in Reading. They offer a wide variety of traditional Italian pizzas, as well as some unique creations that you won't find anywhere else. What makes Bruno's stand out from other places is their amazing thin-crust pies.

They are cooked to perfection with just the right amount of crunch and flavor, making them an absolute delight for any pizza lover!

To make a long story short, this place has been around for decades, because they do things right. Their pizzas are excellent, as are their cheese steaks. Friendly service and smiles will greet you on your visit. - Mike H, TripAdvisor

If you're looking for something different than the usual, then this is definitely the place to go.

Pizza Italia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBVct_0jn77Ebr00
Photo byTina N M

Pizza Italia is a fantastic pizza place in Reading that has been serving up delicious pies for years! Their classic Italian recipes are the perfect combination of crust, sauce, and toppings. Plus, they offer an extensive selection of specialty pizzas with unique flavors like garlic parmesan or chipotle chicken.

Whether you're looking for something traditional or something out of the ordinary, Pizza Italia has it all! The atmosphere here is warm and inviting too - it's definitely a great spot to grab some slices with friends and family.

Just a small pizza shop near a local college, this is the place to get the best pizza out there. The sauce is so different than any other place. Sandwiches equally yummy. I personally enjoy a ham and cheese calzone! P.I., as the locals call it, also delivers. Don't miss out on the best pizza in town! - OnlyChris88, TripAdvisor

The three pizzerias we discussed, Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia offer different styles of pizza that serve a variety of tastes. All three offer unique flavors for all the pizza fans out there!

Whether it's the homemade-style Neapolitan-style pies from Nonno Alby's or the deep dish from Bruno's or the fresh ingredients from Pizza Italia, everyone should be able to find something delicious and satisfying.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pizza# food# restuarants# reading# pennsylvania

Comments / 23

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
964 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Oyster Bay, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should Try

Oyster Bay is a great place to get a slice of pizza. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which spot is the best. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite pizza places in Oyster Bay that you should try out:

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia

Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do List

You may know Pittsburgh as the Steel City or the City of Bridges, but there’s a lot more to this city than its industrial past. Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains on the confluence of three rivers, Pittsburgh is a city with a rich history and vibrant present.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Growing Up Pittsburgh: The Coming of Age Movies Set In Town

Pittsburgh is a popular filming location that has seen some of the world's best films take to the streets of the 'burgh. But the city seems to be a particular favorite for coming of age films, and here is four of the best:

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World

Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles

The Toynbee Tiles are a series of anonymous, street art-like messages that have appeared in various cities in the United States and South America since the 1980s. The tiles are made of linoleum or asphalt and are embedded in the streets, usually in a grid pattern.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newark

Newark might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newark.

Read full story
Maryland State

7 Famous Celebirities You Didn't Know Were From Maryland

Maryland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Maryland.

Read full story
9 comments
Columbus, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Akron

Akron might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Akron.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try Out

When it comes to food, Rochester has no shortage of delicious options. From cozy diners and classic Italian eateries to some of the best sushi in the state - there's something for everyone here. But one dish that always stands out is pizza.

Read full story

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't know Were From West Virginia

West Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from West Virginia.

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cincinatti

Cincinnati might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cincinnati.

Read full story
2 comments
Syracuse, NY

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Syracuse

Syracuse might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Syracuse.

Read full story
3 comments
Jersey City, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City

When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.

Read full story
2 comments
Yonkers, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try Out

Pizza is a beloved classic meal enjoyed by many, and Yonkers is known for having some of the best pizza around. From traditional Neapolitan-style favorites to crispy crusts with fresh ingredients, here are the three great pizza places in Yonkers you should try out!

Read full story
4 comments
Newark, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!

Read full story
1 comments
Scranton, PA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Scranton

Scranton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Scranton.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia

Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia.

Read full story
17 comments
Toledo, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Toledo

Toledo might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Toledo.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy