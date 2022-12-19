3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown

Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:

Biaggio Pizzeria and Family Restaurant

Photo by Amy M

Biaggio Pizzeria and Family Restaurant is a must-visit spot in Allentown for some classic Italian flavors. Their menu is full of delicious options, from classic cheese and pepperoni pizzas to specialty pies like the Bianca with mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano, olive oil and sea salt.

Plus they offer a variety of toppings so you can build your own pizza! And if that wasn't enough to entice you, their atmosphere makes it feel like you're dining in Italy itself - complete with red checkered tablecloths and an authentic wood-fired oven.

Food was fantastic, portions great. We shared an antipasto and each of us got a different pasta dish. We all enjoyed our food and started talking about what we're getting next time. Obviously we will be back. Give them a try, you won't be disappointed! - toddh720, TripAdvisor

So don't wait any longer - head over to Biaggio's now for the ultimate Italian pizza experience.

Slice Of Italy

Photo by Angelo M

If you're looking for a unique take on Italian pizza, then Slice of Italy is the spot for you!

This Allentown pizzeria offers up some delicious specialty pies like the Sicilian with mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni and fresh basil. They also have an extensive selection of toppings so that you can make your own masterpiece. And don't forget to save room for dessert - their homemade cannoli are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth!

In town for a conference and some friends recommended this place. Did not disappoint. Had the supreme 12 inch pizza and let me tell you I think they got the measurements wrong. The pizza was huge and thankfully I have enough for my drive home to Nashville tomorrow. Highly recommended. - TheNickJames, TripAdvisor

So if you want something a little different than your typical Italian fare, head over to Slice of Italy and see what they have cooking in the kitchen.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Photo by Chris F

This Allentown pizzeria uses an authentic coal-fired cooking technique that infuses the pies with a one-of-a-kind flavor. The menu features both classic and gourmet options like the Bianca Pie topped with mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, oregano and olive oil or their signature Arugula & Prosciutto pie.

And if you're feeling adventurous, they even offer up some of the best wings in the city!

My sister and I went here for lunch after shopping she had wanted to try it out. We got our own pies and the waitress had some recommendations. We both enjoyed our pizzas and salads. We had enough for dinner that night. I will return when I am in the area again. Nice place! - Marjorie H, TripAdvisor

So don't miss out on this delicious spot - head over to Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza now for an unforgettable meal!

If you're looking for some delicious Italian cuisine, Biaggio Pizzeria and Family Restaurant, Slice Of Italy, and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza are all great options. From wood-fired pizzas to homemade pastas and sauces, these establishments have the perfect ready-made meal for you.

So why not give them a try today? You won't be disappointed!