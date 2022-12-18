Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young Professionals

Thinking about a move to Pittsburgh?

Here's what you need to know about the Steel City - from the best neighborhoods for young professionals, to the top attractions, to the best museums and cultural institutions.

Pittsburgh is a city on the rebound. Once a powerhouse of the steel industry, Pittsburgh has reinvented itself as a hub for technology and healthcare. The city is now home to major companies like Google, Uber, and Microsoft, as well as world-renowned hospitals and research institutions.

And it's not just the economy that's booming - Pittsburgh's food scene is one of the hottest in the country right now. From James Beard award-winning chefs to innovative new restaurants, there's something for everyone in Pittsburgh.

The Best Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh for Young Professionals

One of the great things about Pittsburgh is that it's such a diverse city - there's something for everyone here. But if you're looking for a neighborhood that's full of young professionals, these are some of the best places to start your search:

Downtown

Photo by EEJCC - Own work

Downtown is the beating heart of Pittsburgh. It's home to major corporations, hospitals, and cultural institutions, as well as some of the best nightlife in the city. If you're looking for an urban environment with lots of things to do, Downtown is the place for you.

The East End

The East End is where you'll find some of Pittsburgh's most affluent neighborhoods. But don't let that intimidate you - this part of town also has a lot to offer young professionals. From great schools to gourmet restaurants, there's something for everyone in the East End.

The South Side

The South Side is one of Pittsburgh's most up-and-coming neighborhoods. This former industrial area has been transformed into a Jazzy collection of art galleries, trendy restaurants, and hip bars. If you're looking for an eclectic and vibrant neighborhood, South Side is the place for you.

When you need a break from all the peace and quiet, you can head down to East Carson Street where you'll find some of the best bars and restaurants in the city.

Shadyside

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Shadyside is one of Pittsburgh's most affluent neighborhoods, but don't let that scare you off. This neighborhood has something for everyone, whether you're looking for designer boutiques or upscale restaurants. And when you need a break from all the shopping and dining, you can explore one of Shadyside's many parks or take a walk down to Mellon Park where you'll find a beautiful rose garden and waterfall.

Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville is another great Pittsburgh neighborhood for young professionals. This historically working-class neighborhood has undergone a major revitalization in recent years and is now home to some of the best bars, restaurants, and art galleries in the city. And if you're looking for an affordable place to live, Lawrenceville should be at the top of your list. apartments in this neighborhood start at around $900/month.

Oakland

Photo by Pittsburgh7

If you're looking for an urban oasis, Oakland is the perfect Pittsburgh neighborhood for you. This bustling college district is home to several universities, including Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. And when you need a break from all the studying, you can explore Oakland's eclectic mix of shops and eateries or take a stroll through Schenley Park.

Are you thinking about moving to Pittsburgh?

If so, congrats! You've made a great decision.

But with more than 90 neighborhoods to choose from, finding the right place to call home can be tough. That's why we've put together a list of our top picks for the best Pittsburgh neighborhoods for young professionals like yourself.

We hope this list has been helpful and that you found your perfect match!