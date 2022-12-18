Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your Calendar

If you're looking for a reason to party, you won't have to look very hard in Pittsburgh.

The city comes alive with energy and excitement every year for a wide variety of annual festivals. From music and arts festivals to beer and food festivals, there's something for everyone in Steel City.

So get your dancing shoes ready and your taste buds prepared because here's a guide to some of Pittsburgh's most popular annual festivals.

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival

Photo by Casey West from Pittsburgh - Bye

Step back in time at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival!

This popular yearly event transports visitors to a 16th-century European village, complete with jousting knights, fire breathers, fortune tellers, acrobats, and more. You can also enjoy plenty of delicious period-appropriate food, like turkey legs and mead, and do some shopping at the numerous arts and crafts booths.

The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is held every autumn on the grounds of Castle Shannon. Admission is just $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 5-12. Younger children get in free!

Three Rivers Regatta

Photo by saeru - pittsburgh regatta

The Three Rivers Regatta is one of Pittsburgh's oldest and most beloved annual traditions. The regatta is a weekend-long celebration of all things water-related, with boat races, sand castle competitions, recovery clinics (for those who like to party a little too hard), kayak demonstrations, live music on multiple stages, and much more.

And of course, no regatta would be complete without plenty of food and drink vendors selling everything from funnel cakes to cold beer. The Three Rivers Regatta takes place every summer on the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers. Admission is free!

No matter what time of year it is or what you're in the mood for, there's sure to be an annual festival in Pittsburgh that's perfect for you. So get out there and start exploring all that Steel City has to offer!