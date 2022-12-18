10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh

People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!

Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.

In this blog post, I'll share with you my ten favorite things to do in Pittsburgh.

1. Take a walk or bike ride through Schenley Park.

Photo by Public domain

This 456-acre park is one of the largest and most beautiful green spaces in Pittsburgh. It's perfect for a leisurely stroll on a nice day or even some serious exercise if you're feeling ambitious. There are also several events and festivals held here throughout the year, so be sure to check the schedule before you go.

2. Visit the Carnegie Museum of Art.

This museum is one of the oldest and largest museums in the United States. It houses an impressive collection of both American and European art, as well as a rotating selection of special exhibitions. Even if you're not usually into art, it's worth spending an afternoon here. Admission is free on Sundays!

3. Explore Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

These gardens are absolutely stunning, and they're open year-round, so you can enjoy them no matter what season it is. They also have a variety of special events throughout the year, like their Spring Flower Show and Winter Flower Show. Trust me; it's worth braving the cold to see these beautiful flowers!

4. Tour The Andy Warhol Museum.

Pittsburgh is famous for being the hometown of Andy Warhol, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. This museum chronicles his life and work and features a rotating selection of his art as well as temporary exhibitions by other artists. Even if you're not familiar with his work, it's still a fascinating place to visit. Admission is free on Thursdays!

5. Visit Mount Washington.

Photo by Allie_Caulfield from Germany

This historic neighborhood is home to some of Pittsburgh's best views. You can either drive up or take one of the two inclines that operate here. Once you're at the top, make sure to stop at Grandview Overlook for an unforgettable view of downtown Pittsburgh. You can also visit some of the restaurants and shops that line Shiloh Street.

6. See a show at The Benedum Center.

This theater is one of Pittsburgh's finest, and it hosts everything from Broadway musicals to rock concerts. Check their schedule before you visit so you can plan your trip around whatever show is playing while you're in town

7. Shop at The Strip District.

Photo by Perry Quan from Oakville, Canada

This open-air market is home to over 100 vendors, selling everything from fresh produce to vintage clothes. It's definitely worth spending an afternoon browsing through all the different stalls.

8. Learn about Pittsburgh's history at The Heinz History Center.

This museum covers everything from early settlement to the present day, with interactive exhibits that are perfect for both kids and adults. If you want to learn more about Pittsburgh, this is the place to go!

9. Eat at Primanti Brothers.

This iconic restaurant chain is famous for its sandwiches, which come with French fries and coleslaw piled high on top! If you want a taste of true Pittsburgher cuisine, this is the place to eat!

10 . Watch a baseball game at PNC Park.

Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, this stadium offers stunning views of downtown Pittsburgh from every seat in the house! If you love baseball, make sure to catch a game while you're in ton!

There's so much to see and do in this city, whether you're interested in art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors.

So next time someone asks you what there is to do in Pittsburgh, be sure to tell them about all the amazing things this city has to offer!