Pittsburgh, PA

10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh

Ted Rivers

People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!

Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.

In this blog post, I'll share with you my ten favorite things to do in Pittsburgh.

1. Take a walk or bike ride through Schenley Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji5to_0jmOiIv000
Photo byPublic domain

This 456-acre park is one of the largest and most beautiful green spaces in Pittsburgh. It's perfect for a leisurely stroll on a nice day or even some serious exercise if you're feeling ambitious. There are also several events and festivals held here throughout the year, so be sure to check the schedule before you go.

2. Visit the Carnegie Museum of Art.

This museum is one of the oldest and largest museums in the United States. It houses an impressive collection of both American and European art, as well as a rotating selection of special exhibitions. Even if you're not usually into art, it's worth spending an afternoon here. Admission is free on Sundays!

3. Explore Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

These gardens are absolutely stunning, and they're open year-round, so you can enjoy them no matter what season it is. They also have a variety of special events throughout the year, like their Spring Flower Show and Winter Flower Show. Trust me; it's worth braving the cold to see these beautiful flowers!

4. Tour The Andy Warhol Museum.

Pittsburgh is famous for being the hometown of Andy Warhol, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. This museum chronicles his life and work and features a rotating selection of his art as well as temporary exhibitions by other artists. Even if you're not familiar with his work, it's still a fascinating place to visit. Admission is free on Thursdays!

5. Visit Mount Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHsY0_0jmOiIv000
Photo byAllie_Caulfield from Germany

This historic neighborhood is home to some of Pittsburgh's best views. You can either drive up or take one of the two inclines that operate here. Once you're at the top, make sure to stop at Grandview Overlook for an unforgettable view of downtown Pittsburgh. You can also visit some of the restaurants and shops that line Shiloh Street.

6. See a show at The Benedum Center.

This theater is one of Pittsburgh's finest, and it hosts everything from Broadway musicals to rock concerts. Check their schedule before you visit so you can plan your trip around whatever show is playing while you're in town

7. Shop at The Strip District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lixD_0jmOiIv000
Photo byPerry Quan from Oakville, Canada

This open-air market is home to over 100 vendors, selling everything from fresh produce to vintage clothes. It's definitely worth spending an afternoon browsing through all the different stalls.

8. Learn about Pittsburgh's history at The Heinz History Center.

This museum covers everything from early settlement to the present day, with interactive exhibits that are perfect for both kids and adults. If you want to learn more about Pittsburgh, this is the place to go!

9. Eat at Primanti Brothers.

This iconic restaurant chain is famous for its sandwiches, which come with French fries and coleslaw piled high on top! If you want a taste of true Pittsburgher cuisine, this is the place to eat!

10 . Watch a baseball game at PNC Park.

Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, this stadium offers stunning views of downtown Pittsburgh from every seat in the house! If you love baseball, make sure to catch a game while you're in ton!

There's so much to see and do in this city, whether you're interested in art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors.

So next time someone asks you what there is to do in Pittsburgh, be sure to tell them about all the amazing things this city has to offer!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# things to do# pittsburgh# events# pnc park# pennsylvania

Comments / 1

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
964 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Oyster Bay, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should Try

Oyster Bay is a great place to get a slice of pizza. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which spot is the best. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite pizza places in Oyster Bay that you should try out:

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia

Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do List

You may know Pittsburgh as the Steel City or the City of Bridges, but there’s a lot more to this city than its industrial past. Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains on the confluence of three rivers, Pittsburgh is a city with a rich history and vibrant present.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Growing Up Pittsburgh: The Coming of Age Movies Set In Town

Pittsburgh is a popular filming location that has seen some of the world's best films take to the streets of the 'burgh. But the city seems to be a particular favorite for coming of age films, and here is four of the best:

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World

Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles

The Toynbee Tiles are a series of anonymous, street art-like messages that have appeared in various cities in the United States and South America since the 1980s. The tiles are made of linoleum or asphalt and are embedded in the streets, usually in a grid pattern.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newark

Newark might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newark.

Read full story
Maryland State

7 Famous Celebirities You Didn't Know Were From Maryland

Maryland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Maryland.

Read full story
9 comments
Columbus, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Akron

Akron might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Akron.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try Out

When it comes to food, Rochester has no shortage of delicious options. From cozy diners and classic Italian eateries to some of the best sushi in the state - there's something for everyone here. But one dish that always stands out is pizza.

Read full story

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't know Were From West Virginia

West Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from West Virginia.

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cincinatti

Cincinnati might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cincinnati.

Read full story
2 comments
Syracuse, NY

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Syracuse

Syracuse might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Syracuse.

Read full story
3 comments
Jersey City, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City

When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.

Read full story
2 comments
Yonkers, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try Out

Pizza is a beloved classic meal enjoyed by many, and Yonkers is known for having some of the best pizza around. From traditional Neapolitan-style favorites to crispy crusts with fresh ingredients, here are the three great pizza places in Yonkers you should try out!

Read full story
4 comments
Newark, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!

Read full story
1 comments
Scranton, PA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Scranton

Scranton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Scranton.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia

Virginia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia.

Read full story
17 comments
Toledo, OH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Toledo

Toledo might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Toledo.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy