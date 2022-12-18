Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh

When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious).

From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

So what are some of the best foods to try when visiting Pittsburgh?

Read on to find out!

Pittsburgh-Style Chipped Chopped Ham

Photo by Healthyish Foods

Chipped chopped ham is a Pittsburgh institution. This sandwich features thinly sliced ham that's been "chipped" (i.e., hand-shredded) and then combined with chopped onions, sweet pickles, and a secret sauce. It's hearty, flavorful, and absolutely delicious.

You can find chipped chopped ham on the menus of many local delis and sandwich shops, but Primanti Brothers is perhaps the most famous purveyor of this dish.

Pierogi

Photo by Photo by Polina Tankilevitch

Pierogi are Polish dumplings that can be filled with a variety of different ingredients, from potatoes and cheese to sauerkraut or ground meat. In Pittsburgh, you'll find pierogi served both as a side dish and as a main course.

They can be boiled, baked, or fried, and they're often served with butter, sour cream, or grilled onions. No matter how you like your pierogi prepared, they're sure to hit the spot.

Fried Zucchini

Photo by Food Network

If you're looking for a tasty appetizer to share with your friends or family, look no further than fried zucchini. This dish consists of thin slices of zucchini that are dredged in flour and then fried until they're golden brown and crispy.

Fried zucchini is typically served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing for dipping, but feel free to get creative with your dipping sauce of choice. No matter what you dip them in, these things are guaranteed to be addictively good.

As you can see, there's a lot more to Pittsburgh cuisine than just sandwiches from Primanti Brothers (although those are definitely worth trying).

From traditional dishes like chipped chopped ham to newfangled creations from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

So what are you waiting for? Drop a comment below and let me know which is your favorite Pittsburgh cuisine.