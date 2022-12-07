This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless Crossing

Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

Are you excited to try out the new Condado Tacos that will be opening next year? Well, you should be! Not only will they have an incredible menu, but also a great location near Lowe's in McCandless Crossing.

Keep reading to learn all the details about what's coming your way soon.

Condado Tacos Opening Next Year

Condado Tacos, a fast-growing taco chain, is opening a restaurant at McCandless Crossing next year, as reported by Pittsburgh Business Times. The restaurant will offer a variety of tacos, burritos, and other Mexican-inspired dishes. The chain is known for its fresh, made-to-order food and lively atmosphere. News of the new location comes just a month after the Cranberry location opened.

The restaurant will be located in the former IHOP at McCandless Crossing. The space has been vacant since IHOP closed in 2021.

Condado Tacos has been rapidly expanding in recent years and now has locations in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The chain hopes to open up to 100 new locations by 2026.

Here's what Jess M. had to say about the chain's Cranberry location:

Fire taco fire service bussin food and bussin tables fast. ambiance ate fr, almost as much as i did!

The Menu

When it comes to menu items, Condado Tacos doesn't disappoint. The chain is known for its tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and taco bowls. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of toppings and sauces that customers can customize their meals with.

In addition to its signature dishes, Condado Tacos also offers a range of other Mexican-inspired dishes, such as chips and guacamole, nachos, and salads. The restaurant also offers a full bar with a selection of beer, wine, margaritas, and cocktails.

Every weekday between 4-6 pm the Pennsylvania locations host happy hour where visitors can get:

$9 Nachos

$20 Three Buds

$1 off Bud Light

$25 House Margarita Pitcher

And much more!

The Location

Opening at McCandless Crossing, Candado Tacos is just one of the twelve locations the company hopes to open in 2023. McCandless Crossing is already home to several popular restaurants, such as BJ's Brewhouse and Panera Bread.

So Condado Tacos is sure to fit right in. The restaurant will be located near the intersection of McKnight Road and William Flynn Highway, making it easy to access from the surrounding areas.

It looks like Condado Tacos is going to be a great addition to the neighborhood when it opens! With delicious tacos, tacos bowls, burritos, and quesadillas on their menu, along with their unique toppings bar, it's sure to be an amazing experience.

Plus, the location makes it easy to get there whenever you're feeling a taco craving. So mark your calendar for the fall of next year, and keep an eye out for more information as the opening date approaches!