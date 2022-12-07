3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!

Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.

The three restaurants in this list have hundreds of glowing reviews, achieving the highest score for the city on TripAdvisor.

Proper Brick Oven and Tap Room

Photo by Cephas A.

There are a lot of great pizza places in Pittsburgh, but one that stands out is Proper Brick Oven and Tap Room. The pizza here is some of the best in the city, and it's all made in a brick oven, just like it says on the tin. The menu has a lot of great options, not just pizza. Proper Brick Oven and Tap Room's candied bacon is a favorite among locals.

This place is awesome. The candied bacon was great. The pizza was great. Also my daughter had the chicken Marsala and it was great as were the mashed potatoes that came with it. Server was nice. Perfect dinner. - LostALot22 on TripAdvisor

The tap room has a great selection of beers, and it's a great place to watch a game or just relax with friends.

Pizzaiolo Primo

Photo by Florie A.

Pizzaiolo Primo is a great place for pizza in Pittsburgh. The pizza is delicious and the staff is friendly and helpful. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, making it a great place to relax with friends or family. Located in the heart of Pittsburgh's Market Square, the restaurant is the perfect place to go on a night out in town. Kim H from Tennessee visited Pizzaiolo Primo and had a great experience:

Never been to Pittsburgh made a reservation here because it was close to our hotel. Dawn was our server. She was outstanding!! Treated my son and I superbly! So personable and attentive. Food was outstanding and so were the desserts! Next time I go to Pittsburgh I will definitely go there!!!

There's a wide range of pizzas to choose from, so everyone will be happy. Pizzaiolo Primo is the perfect spot for a casual night out or a family dinner.

Mercurio's

Photo by Ashley C.

Mercurio's is one of the great pizza places in Pittsburgh with two locations, one in Shadyside, and the other in Fox Chapel. The pizza is fantastic, and the service is wonderful. The staff is always friendly and accommodating. Alongside their Neopolitan pizzas, you can pick up some gelato for a truly authentic Italian experience. Here's what one reviewer had to say about Mercurio's:

visited twice within the past two weeks, and delicious both times!! got the funghi pie and the pizza della casa pie, as well as some gelato. nice ambiance, quick service, and great food!! highly recommend if you’re in shadyside for the day! - Kpappas4452 on TripAdvisor

When it comes down to it, if you're looking for a great slice of pizza in Pittsburgh, you really can't go wrong with any of the places listed above. Whichever one you choose, you'll definitely be happy with your decision. So grab your friends and family, and get some pizza today - there's something out there for everyone!

And now I want to know your thoughts - where is the best place to get pizza in Pittsburgh? Drop a comment below with your favorite place to get a slice of pizza.