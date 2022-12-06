Pittsburgh, PA

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."

Here are seven great movies set in Pittsburgh that you need to check out.

(Note: This list includes movies set in Pittsburgh and movies filmed in Pittsburgh but not set in the city. However, they all still have a strong connection to the city.)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMGS7_0jZNXQPD00
Photo byARTÔNICO

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is the story of a group of misfit teens who try to find solace in each other and their favorite music. It's a coming-of-age story with plenty of heart and humor, and it captures the essence of being a teenager in the 'burgh.

Based on the incredible novel by Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is an intense, passionate, and moving movie. Iconic Pittsburgh locations like the West End Overlook and Fort Pitt Tunnel host some of the movie's most important scenes.

The movie stars Emma Watson and Logan Lerman as the leads, and it also features an ensemble cast of great young actors. The chemistry between all the characters is realistic and infectious, and you can't help but be drawn into their world.

The writer of both the novel and the film, Mr. Chbosky has this to say about filming in his hometown:

I would like to formally ask the forgiveness of my beloved hometown and to thank them for being so patient, but I think that when everyone sees Emma Watson flying out of the tunnel—standing up on a pickup truck—I think they’ll agree that it was worth it.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a great movie that captures the spirit of Pittsburgh and growing up in the city. It's sweet, funny, and touching, and it has something for everyone. Even if you're not from Pittsburgh, you can still appreciate this film for what it is: a great movie about friendship, growing up, and finding your place in the world.

Wonder Boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IDOI_0jZNXQPD00
Photo byParamount Pictures

Wonder Boys is a heartwarming and hilarious movie about a misfit English professor and his students. The professor, Grady Tripp, is struggling with his relationship, his writing, and his life in general. His students, on the other hand, all have their own issues and dreams.

The movie is funny and touching, and it captures the spirit of Pittsburgh perfectly. From the iconic strip district to the city's picturesque skyline to scenes set at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh is as much a part of Wonder Boys as its characters. The movie stars Michael Douglas and Tobey Maguire as its leads.

Wonder Boys is a great movie that captures the weirdness and charm of Pittsburgh. It's funny and thoughtful at the same time, and it will make you laugh and cry in equal measure.

Lorenzo's Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYC7W_0jZNXQPD00
Photo byUniversal Pictures

Lorenzo's Oil is the story of a family's struggle to find a cure for their son's rare disease, and it's told with such humanity and love that it feels universal.

The acting is great across the board, but it's Susan Sarandon and Nick Nolte who really shine as the parents. They convey the desperation and hope of parents fighting for their child's life with such raw emotion that it's impossible not to be moved.

The film is also a reminder of the importance of family and community. In the face of their son's illness, the family comes together and forms a support system that sustains them through the tough times.

Lorenzo's Oil earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Actress. Despite earning critical acclaim and a rare four out of four from celebrated film critic Roger Ebert, the film was a box office bomb. Here's what Mr. Ebert had to say in his review:

You may have heard that "Lorenzo's Oil" is a harrowing movie experience. It is, but in the best way. It takes a heartbreaking story and pushes it to the limit, showing us the lengths of courage and imagination that people can summon when they must.

It's a powerful story that will stay with you long after the credits roll. If you're looking for a good movie to watch that's set in Pittsburgh, Lorenzo's Oil is definitely worth checking out.

Flashdance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Sy0s_0jZNXQPD00
Photo byParamount Pictures

Flashdance is the story of a young woman, Alex, who works at a steel mill during the day and a dancer at a local bar at night. She dreams of becoming a professional dancer and when she meets a man who can help make her dream come true, she has to decide whether to risk everything for her dream or play it safe.

Flashdance is an 80s classic and one of the first movies to really show off Pittsburgh as a city. It's got a great soundtrack, some iconic dance scenes, and a love story that will make you root for the underdog. Even if you're not from Pittsburgh, you can't help but appreciate this movie for what it is: a fun, feel-good film that will get your toes tapping.

If you're looking for a movie that will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between, then look no further than Flashdance. This movie has it all: romance, drama, comedy, and even a little bit of action. And best of all, it's set in the beautiful city of Pittsburgh.

The Dark Knight Rises

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvXfr_0jZNXQPD00
Photo byWarner Bros. Pictures

The Dark Knight Rises is the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's ambitious Batman trilogy. It's an action-packed blockbuster with plenty of suspense, drama, and emotion. The movie takes place in the fictional city of Gotham, of course. But Pittsburgh actually serves as the backdrop for one of the film's key scenes.

It's the legendary home of the Steelers, Heinz Field, that Director Christopher Nolan chose to serve as the backdrop for one of Bane's terrorist attacks. Speaking about why he chose the Steel City, Nolan said this:

Pittsburgh is a beautiful city. We have been able to find everything we were looking for here, and I am excited to spend the summer in Pittsburgh with our final installment of Batman.

The movie features a stellar cast, including Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Despite its massive budget and star power, The Dark Knight Rises still feels intimate and personal.

The Dark Knight Rises may not be the best in the franchise, but it's definitely an entertaining flick that is sure to please. It's a thrilling action movie with plenty of heart and soul as Batman takes on his toughest foe yet.

Dogma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSz9t_0jZNXQPD00
Photo byView Askew Productions

Dogma is part of the View Askewniverse, a shared cinematic universe created by filmmaker Kevin Smith. The film follows two fallen angels, Loki and Bartleby, who are trying to get back into Heaven. Unfortunately, the only way for them to get back in is to take a loophole created by God that would destroy the entire world if it were used.

Dogma is a hilarious and thought-provoking movie that is sure to make you laugh and challenge your beliefs. The dialogue is sharp, and the performances are great, especially those of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Loki and Bartleby. The movie was shot on location in the Pittsburgh area, and it's definitely worth a watch if you're a fan of Smith's work or just looking for a good comedy.

Featuring a great soundtrack by Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore and iconic locations like the Rachel Carson Bridge and downtown Pittsburgh, Dogma is a cult classic that brings the local area to life.

The Silence of the Lambs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmMvp_0jZNXQPD00
Photo byStrong Heart Productions

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the most iconic movies ever made. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins in his iconic role as Hannibal Lecter.

This psychological thriller from director Jonathan Demme is set in Pittsburgh, and many of the movie's most memorable scenes take place in the city. From Clarice Starling's (Jodie Foster) visit to Lecter's jail cell to her meeting with Dr. Chilton at his mansion, The Silence of the Lambs paints a captivating picture of Pittsburgh.

While The Silence of the Lambs isn't your typical good-time movie, it still manages to capture the beauty and mystery of Pittsburgh.

The Silence of the Lambs is a truly chilling and unforgettable experience. It's intense and thrilling, and its gripping tale of crime and punishment will stay with you long after the credits roll. If you're looking for a psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, you can't go wrong with this pick.

What's your favorite movie set or filmed in Pittsburgh? Any memorable locations you can remember seeing on the big screen for the first time?

