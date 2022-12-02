Gov. Tom Wolf's Marijuana Pardon Project Falls Short of Goal

Ted Rivers

Photo byGovernor Tom Wolf from Harrisburg, PA - 18847_gov_voterRights_dz_016, CC BY 2.0

Announced back in September, the joint partnership of Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Marijuanari Pardon Project aimed to clear the record of Pennsylvanians who were convicted of minor, nonviolent marijuana crimes. Originally believed to be able to help thousands, the project has fallen well short of that goal.

Over 2,500 people applied for pardons through the program throughout September in what the PA Government described as

Pennsylvania coordinated a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions.

The aim of the program was to help those without violent charges have their records cleared, which would them get jobs or volunteer in their local communities. Before applications could go to the governor for review, they were subjected to a merit review. The Board of Pardons looked at each application before deciding if there should be a public hearing.

Of the 2,500+ applications, only 232 are moving forward to a final vote, with an additional 434 cases being held under advisement. The rest have been denied outright.

To be eligible for the pardon, applicants must have only been convicted of a simple possession charge, and those with other criminal convictions on their record would not be considered.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has said this about the project:

Nobody should be turned down for a job, housing, or volunteering at your child’s school because of some old, nonviolent weed charge — especially given that most of us don’t even think this should be illegal.

Public hearings will be held between December 13-16, where the Board of Pardons will vote on the 232 applications that have been approved. After December 16th, the applications recommended for pardon will be sent to the governor's office, and Gov. Tom Wolf will issue pardons.

Once the pardon has been issued, the next step is to petition the court to have the conviction expunged from the record. In order to start this process, individuals should contact the Clerk of Courts for the county where the arrest happened and they will be able to advice.

# tom wolf# criminal# convictions# news

Comments / 10

