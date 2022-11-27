Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)

Photo by Photo by Hanna Tche on Unsplash

Another week another list of concerts to sink your teeth into! Pittsburgh never runs short of amazing musical acts to catch every single week. Whatever you're into there is something in town for you at incredible local venues like Stage AE and Mr Smalls Theatre.

In the next week, here are the acts coming to town.

Tuesday (11/29)

Harry Connick Jr. at Benedum Center

Harry Connick Jr. is a Grammy-winning American singer and actor known for his big band style of music that combines elements of jazz, swing, and pop. He is a hugely popular performer, and this Tuesday, he will be bringing his amazing talents to the stage of the Benedum Center.

Joe McCarthy at Penn State University Music Recital Hall

Support from: Adam Fitz

Wednesday (11/30)

Amon Amarth at Stage AE

Support from: Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation

Amon Amarth is a Swedish death metal band known for its intense live shows and powerful sound. Combining elements of death metal, Viking metal, and thrash, they create a sound that is both heavy and epic. If you're a fan of metal, don't miss out on their show at Stage AE.

Secrets at Preserving Underground

Support from: Palisades, Archetypes Collide

TAUK at Thunderbird Café

Support from: The Motet

Thursday (12/01)

JOHNNYSWIM at Carnegie of Homestead Hall (Munhall)

JOHNNYSWIM is an American folk duo known for their stripped-back, singer-songwriter style of music. With beautiful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, they create music that is both moving and memorable. If you're looking for something different this week, be sure to check out their show at Carnegie of Homestead Hall.

LFO at Hard Rock Café

In Her Own Words at Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Support from: Capstan, Cherie Amour, Shallow Pools

Friday (12/02)

Mindi Abair at Manchester Craftman's Guild

Support from: Lindsey Webster, Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley

Mindi Abair is a Grammy-nominated American saxophonist and singer who has been making waves in the music world for her unique sound. Combining elements of jazz, funk, soul, and blues, she creates a style that is energetic and dynamic. If you're looking for an amazing night of music this Friday, don't miss her show at Manchester Craftman's Guild.

Kelsey Waldon at Club Café

Support from: Abby Hamilton

Saturday (12/03)

Bad Omens at Roxian Theatre

Support from: Daysekker, Make Them Suffer, Thousand Below

Bad Omens is a metal band from Los Angeles that blends elements of post-hardcore and electronic music to create an intense sound. If you're an avid fan of heavy music, be sure to check out their show at Roxian Theatre this Saturday.

The Cadillac Three

Support from: JD Clayton

Driveways at Thunderbird Café

Support from: Eternal Boy, Look Out Loretta

Sunday (12/04)

mclusky at Spirit Hall

Support from: Sad13

mclusky is a British post-punk band known for its brash, energetic sound. Combining elements of punk and indie rock, they create music that is catchy and raw. If you're looking for an awesome show this Sunday night, don't miss out on their performance at Spirit Hall.

And that's this week in concerts. Heading to any shows? Be sure to let me know in the comments below and follow me for weekly concert highlights.