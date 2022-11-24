Pittsburgh, PA

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Ted Rivers

Photo byPhoto by William Matt

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:

As a family-owned and operated business, it’s important to us to ensure no one goes without food this holiday season. We will be offering a FREE LARGE PIZZA. On Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022, between 10am and noon, anyone can pick up a FREE LARGE PIZZA at one of our two locations.

To pick up a pie from Pizza Parma, all you need to do is head to their pizzerias between 10 am and noon. You can find their shops Downtown and in Shadyside:

  • Downtown Pizza Parma, 963 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222
  • Shadyside Pizza Parma, 217 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA. 15206

This is not the first time the business has done this. For the last several thanksgiving, the family has opened up their stores to help those in need. The generosity is appreciated by their local community, with patrons flocking to their Facebook page to show their gratitude.

Harry Wimms praised Pizza Parma and even received a heart from the company's Facebook page:

Your continued GENEROSITY to the Community is Highly Commendable!!! Keep up the GREAT WORK!!

Another Pizza Parma fan, Sandy Roundtree, also showed her appreciation:

Greatest guys! Always giving

So if you're in the Pittsburgh area this Thanksgiving, make sure to stop by Pizza Parma and pick up your free large pizza!

