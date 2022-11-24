Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Photo by National Transportation Safety Board

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.

The bridge is due to be partially reopened before Christmas this year thanks to the hard work of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which has been conducting a year-long project to improve the Highland Park Bridge interchange and Route 28.

Throughout the year, Penn DOT's district 11 has completed 335 miles of paving and maintenance to boost infrastructure in Pittsburgh. The department also repaired or replaced 54 bridges, including 11 that were in bad condition.

Praising the speed of the construction workers, District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni has this to say:

We’re very pleased with all the work that’s gotten done this year, it’s not easy to work in the Pittsburgh area, this region, because of the traffic. It was very difficult this year because the labor force was depleted, supply chain issues were very difficult, especially at the beginning of the year, the price of gas kept fluctuating, so it’s honestly amazing that the contractors were able to get as much work done as they could in the timeframe we gave them.

The work on Fern Hollow Bridge is scheduled to be completed this December, with two of the bridge's four lanes ready for use. This is a faster timeline than expected for a project of this size. The entire rebuild has been funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021, which helps to fund a number of statewide infrastructure projects. In total, work on the Fern Hollow Bridge cost $25.3 million.