7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from the Steel City.

Here are 10 celebrities you probably didn't know were from Pittsburgh.

1. Jimmy Stewart: This beloved actor was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, which is just a short drive from Pittsburgh. Stewart starred in classics like "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." He also served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

2. Gene Kelly: A dancer, actor, and singer, Kelly was born in Pittsburgh in 1912. He is probably best known for his work on the film "Singing in the Rain." Kelly won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for that film. He also received a nomination for Best Picture.

3. Michael Keaton: You might know Keaton from his role as Batman in Tim Burton's "Batman" films from the early '90s. Before he donned the cape and cowl, though, Keaton was born and raised in Kennedy Township, Pennsylvania, which is just outside of Pittsburgh.

4. Christina Aguilera: The multi-talented Aguilera was born in Staten Island, New York, but she spent most of her childhood living in Rochester, Pennsylvania, which is about an hour from Pittsburgh. Aguilera found fame as a pop singer in the late '90s with hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and "What a Girl Wants." She has since gone on to win five Grammy Awards.

5. Wiz Khalifa: Born Cameron Jibril Thomaz in Minot, North Dakota, Wiz Khalifa grew up in the Steel City after his parents moved there when he was just nine years old. Khalifa is a rapper and songwriter who has released six studio albums, including the chart-topping "Rolling Papers."

6. Joe Manganiello: You might recognize Manganiello from his roles on HBO's "True Blood" or as Flash Thompson in Marvel's "Spider-Man" franchise. Manganiello was born in Pittsburgh in 1976 and attended Mt. Lebanon High School before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

7. Jeff Goldblum - Jeff Goldblum is an actor, director, and producer who has appeared in some of the biggest films of all time, including Jurassic Park and The Fly. He was born and raised in West Homestead, attending Taylor Allderdice High School before eventually moving to New York City to pursue his acting career.

So there you have it—10 celebrities you probably didn't know were from Pittsburgh! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the Steel City has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.