Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)

Another week and more bands are heading to Pittsburgh to put on a show. This week starts with an Australian pop-punk outfit and ends with a metal free-for-all in Warrendale. Don't worry, though. There is plenty of choices this week!

Over the next 7 days, here are the bands and artists heading to Pittsburgh.

Monday (11/21)

Stand Atlantic at Jergel's Rhythm Grille (Warrendale)

Support from: The Bleepy Things, Brooklane

Stand Atlantic is a pop-punk band from Sydney, Australia. They combine catchy hooks and anthemic choruses to create an upbeat sound that will have you singing along. If you're looking for a great way to kick off your week, be sure to check out their show at Jergel's Rhythm Grille this Monday!

Tuesday (11/22)

Touché Amoré at Spirit Hall

Touché Amoré is a post-hardcore band from California. Combining elements of punk rock, emo, and hardcore, they create an emotionally powerful sound that is sure to get you moving. If you're looking for an intense show this Tuesday, be sure to check out their performance at Spirit Hall!

Wednesday (11/23)

Carbon Leaf at Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Carbon Leaf is an American rock band that blends elements of folk, Celtic music, and bluegrass to create a unique sound. If you're looking for something different this Thanksgiving, be sure to catch their show at the Crafthouse Stage & Grill!

Fleece at Club Café

Friday (11/25)

Bret Michaels at Palace Theatre (Greensburg)

Bret Michaels is a rock singer and reality TV star known for his solo career as well as being the lead singer of Poison. He has released several successful albums, won a Grammy, and continues to perform live shows around the country. This Friday, he will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg - don't miss out on this amazing show!

Skegss at Spirit Hall

Support from: Sir Chloe

The Plot In You at Mr Smalls Theatre

Support from: Silent Planet, Cane Hill

Saturday (11/26)

Corrosion of Conformity at Mr Smalls Theatre

Support from: Spirit Adrift

Corrosion of Conformity is an American heavy metal band that was formed in 1982. Combining hard rock, punk, and blues influences, they create a unique sound that is as heavy as it is catchy. If you're a fan of metal, be sure to check out their show at Mr Smalls Theatre on Saturday along with other amazing support acts.

Sunday (11/27)

Rod Wave at Petersen Events Center

Support from: Toosii, Mariah the Scientist

Rod Wave is a rapper from Florida who has been gaining popularity in recent years for his energetic and melodic sound. If you're looking to end your week with a bang, be sure to check out his show at the Petersen Events Center on Sunday along with other great opening acts.

From Ashes to New

Support from: The Word Alive, Dragged Under, Dropout Kings

