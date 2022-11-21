Cheaper $1.99 Per Gallon Gas On Offer By Sheetz For Thanksgiving

Photo by Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay

Announced on Monday, Sheetz is lowering the price of its unleaded 88 to $1.99 per gallon over the next week. The convenience store, which operates 642 stores across Pennsylvania and other states, including Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland, is making the offer at each of its 368 stores which sell unleaded 88.

This particular blend is only suitable for vehicles from 2001. Travis Sheetz, president, and CEO of Sheetz, had this to say about the offer:

We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sheetz price reduction comes at a time when gas prices are soaring internationally. The reduction will be on offer until November 28th, so if you're nearby a Sheetz, now will be the best time to top up your tank before prices return to normal levels next week.

Unleaded 88 is marketed as being better for the engine and reducing toxins, making it a more eco-friendly choice for road users. The fuel has been approved for use in cars, trucks, and SUVs from 2001 and newer.

It's also known as E15 and contains a blend of 85% gasoline and 15% and has helped Americans drive over 20 billion miles.

Sheetz is a family-owned business that dates back to 1952. They own and run a chain of convenience stores, coffee shops, and fuel courts across six states, with their headquarters in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Many locations are open 24 hours, making it convenient to pick up your discounted fuel.

Will you be visiting your local Sheetz store to take advantage of this Thanksgiving Day offer? Remember, the offer runs until the 28th of November!