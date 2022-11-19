Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your Help

Ted Rivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmRRL_0jG3EFrN00
Photo by Chaz McGregor on Unsplash

Taylor Swift is going on tour!

What should be a happy occasion for Swifties across PA turned into a nightmare as Ticketmaster couldn't handle the demand for the shows. Pennsylvania is blessed with fie shows, three in Philly and two in Pittsburgh:

  • May 12th - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia
  • May 13th - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia
  • May 14th - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia
  • June 16th - Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh
  • June 17th - Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh

Verified fans were given pre-sale access to pick up tickets to the shows before they went on general sale. General sale has since been canceled by Ticketmaster due to the demand during the pre-sale by the Ticketmaster According to Greg Maffei, Liberty Media's CEO which is Ticketmaster's largest shareholder, blamed the issues getting tickets on Taylor Swift's immense popularity rather than on Ticketmaster.

He had this to say while being interviewed by CNBC:

"The site was supposed to open up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans. We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots, which are not supposed to be there."

Greg Maffei went on to explain that demand for Taylor Swift tickets could have filled 900 stadiums. That's a lot of people! With Taylor Swift doing around 5% of that demand, it's clear that most people would have to miss out on the Eras Tour.

Taylor has expressed her disappointment over the situation on her Instagram stories with this to say:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJYcO_0jG3EFrN00
Taylor Swift @ Instagram

The Wildest Dreams singer adds at the end of her messages that she hopes to have more shows for people to attend in the future.

Josh Shapiro, PA's Attorney General, has tweeted out asking for Taylor Swift fans to make official complaints through his office. His tweet references one of Taylor's most popular songs 'I Knew You Were Trouble' seemingly taking aim at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

If you experienced any issues getting tickets, contact the Attorney General's office as they will investigate if any consumer protection laws were violated during the ticket campaign.

Did you manage to get tickets to any of the PA shows? Be sure to comment below with your date!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taylor swift# attorney general# law# music# concert

Comments / 2

Published by

Local weather and news updates to help you stay prepared and informed

N/A
374 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh, PA

Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)

Another week and more bands are heading to Pittsburgh to put on a show. This week starts with an Australian pop-punk outfit and ends with a metal free-for-all in Warrendale. Don't worry, though. There is plenty of choices this week!

Read full story
Houston, PA

Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?

It's that time of the year again, and the parade is in town. For those traveling to the parade, the events kick off at 8:30 am this Thursday. Anyone staying at home can catch the parade live on 6abc. With big thanksgiving day meals to prepare, it's a good excuse to skip the cold and watch the parade in the comfort of your own home.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Cheaper $1.99 Per Gallon Gas On Offer By Sheetz For Thanksgiving

Announced on Monday, Sheetz is lowering the price of its unleaded 88 to $1.99 per gallon over the next week. The convenience store, which operates 642 stores across Pennsylvania and other states, including Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland, is making the offer at each of its 368 stores which sell unleaded 88.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their Cars

Now that the winter weather is falling in Pittsburgh, it's a good time to remember the new law affecting drivers. Back in July of this year, Pennsylvania's Governor, Tom Wolfe, signed the 'Christine's Law' bill, strengthing the ice and snow removal laws in the state.

Read full story
53 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.

Read full story
12 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)

Christmas is edging ever closer and there are plenty of concerts happening this week to pass the time. Live music in Pittsburgh ranges from heavy metal to hip hop and back to singer-songwriters. No matter what kind of music you enjoy, if you like it live, this list is for you!

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)

Music fans are in for a treat this week. Plenty of acts are passing through Pittsburgh and bringing their shows with them. Whether you're a metalhead, the number one rap fan, or just want to see guitar music in person. This list will help you find something to see this week!

Read full story
Hershey, PA

Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023

The renowned pop-punk band has just announced that they will be playing in Hershey as a part of their world tour. The guitarist who started with the band, Tom DeLonge, has rejoined them, and they are launching a new album.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023

Pop-punk heavyweights have just announced a show in Pittsburgh for their upcoming world tour. The band has reunited with original guitarist Tom DeLonge and announced a brand new album.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)

Looking for something fun to do this week in Pittsburgh? Check out all the great concerts happening across the city! Whether you're into indie rock, pop, or hip hop, there is sure to be an event that piques your interest. So grab your friends and get ready for a night of great music and good times.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine Signs Bill Allowing Permitless Concealed Carry

The United States Department of Justice, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. No permit or training to be required to carry a concealed weapon in Ohio from the 12th of June. Republican Governor Mike DeWine has signed a new bill, Senate Bill 215, which also means citizens are no longer required to inform police they have a weapon during a traffic stop.

Read full story
3 comments
Arkansas State

Flood Warning Issued In Arkansas Until Further Notice

Multiple counties throughout Arkansas are being warned of flooding in their areas. The affected rivers are the White River and Black River in the following locations:. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County.

Read full story
1 comments
Chillicothe, OH

New Mask Guidelines Issued by Ohio University

Ohio University has written to its campus community with updates to it's COVID-19 mask guidelines. A message sent out on March 1st, 2022 sets out the University's plan to transition out of previous restrictions put in place.

Read full story
Brookville, PA

Drunken Horse Drawn Carriage Driver Handed DUI by Pennsylvania Police

In one of the more bizarre stories from the weekend, Pennsylvania police office Shawn Hollobaugh made his strangest arrest yet. The incident happened in Brookville, where Officer Hollobaugh stumbled upon a horse-drawn carriage on his regular patrol.

Read full story
16 comments
Ohio State

Governor Mike DeWine Has Issued A Ban on Vodka Sales in Ohio

President Joe Biden and Governor Mike DeWin of OhioThe White House. Several US governors, including Ohio's Mike DeWine, have issued bans on state-run liquor stores selling Russian vodkas. This includes those produced in Russia and bottles that carry the branding inspired by the country. It is meant as a show of support for Ukraine, which is now fighting back against an invasion by Russia.

Read full story
109 comments
Pennsylvania State

Governor Tom Wolf Looks to Ban Vodka Sales In Pennsylvania

Governor Tom WolfGovernor Tom Wolf from Harrisburg, PA. Several US governors, including Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf have ordered state-owned liquor stores to cease selling Russian vodkas, they're including those produced in the country, bottles that carry the branding. It comes as an act of solidarity to Ukraine who are currently fighting back an invasion by Russia.

Read full story
148 comments
Baldwin, PA

Swimmers Be Aware of Rip Currents in Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal

Beach goers enjoying the sunPhoto by Jess Loiterton from Pexels. Looking to go for a swim today? Take care as you do as there are currently dangerous rip currents being reported by the National Weather Service. Evidence suggests that rip currents will persist throughout the day easing in the afternoon. Anyone looking to go for a morning or afternoon swim should take extra precautions to stay safe.

Read full story
1 comments
Baldwin, PA

Blizzard Warning Issued for Today In Selawik Valley and Baldwin Peninsula

Blizzard conditions are expected to last through to noon in the Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting that snow will settle between 2-4 inches. Thankfully the blizzard will subside around 12pm but whiteout conditions should be expected and travel will be rendered impossible.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy