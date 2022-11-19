Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your Help

Photo by Chaz McGregor on Unsplash

Taylor Swift is going on tour!

What should be a happy occasion for Swifties across PA turned into a nightmare as Ticketmaster couldn't handle the demand for the shows. Pennsylvania is blessed with fie shows, three in Philly and two in Pittsburgh:

May 12th - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia

May 13th - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia

May 14th - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia

June 16th - Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh

June 17th - Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh

Verified fans were given pre-sale access to pick up tickets to the shows before they went on general sale. General sale has since been canceled by Ticketmaster due to the demand during the pre-sale by the Ticketmaster According to Greg Maffei, Liberty Media's CEO which is Ticketmaster's largest shareholder, blamed the issues getting tickets on Taylor Swift's immense popularity rather than on Ticketmaster.

He had this to say while being interviewed by CNBC:

"The site was supposed to open up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans. We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots, which are not supposed to be there."

Greg Maffei went on to explain that demand for Taylor Swift tickets could have filled 900 stadiums. That's a lot of people! With Taylor Swift doing around 5% of that demand, it's clear that most people would have to miss out on the Eras Tour.

Taylor has expressed her disappointment over the situation on her Instagram stories with this to say:

The Wildest Dreams singer adds at the end of her messages that she hopes to have more shows for people to attend in the future.

Josh Shapiro, PA's Attorney General, has tweeted out asking for Taylor Swift fans to make official complaints through his office. His tweet references one of Taylor's most popular songs 'I Knew You Were Trouble' seemingly taking aim at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

If you experienced any issues getting tickets, contact the Attorney General's office as they will investigate if any consumer protection laws were violated during the ticket campaign.

Did you manage to get tickets to any of the PA shows? Be sure to comment below with your date!