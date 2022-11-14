Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)

Photo by Sergi Brylev on Unsplash

Christmas is edging ever closer and there are plenty of concerts happening this week to pass the time. Live music in Pittsburgh ranges from heavy metal to hip hop and back to singer-songwriters. No matter what kind of music you enjoy, if you like it live, this list is for you!

Over the next 7 days, here are the bands and artists heading to Pittsburgh.

Monday (11/14)

The Dangerous Summer at Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Support from: Like Pacific, the middle room, Old Neon, My Kid Brother, Main Street Detour

The Dangerous Summer is a rock band from Delaware. Their music combines elements of punk, emo, and pop. If you're a fan of catchy hooks and high-energy live shows, this is one show you won't want to miss!

Liam St. John at Club Café

Support from: Joshua Quimby

Tuesday (11/15)

Senses Fail at Enclave

Support from: Magnolia Park, Can't Swim

Senses Fail is a post-hardcore band from New Jersey. They are known for their emotional lyrics and heavy guitar riffs. This Tuesday, they'll be headlining Enclave in Pittsburgh so make sure you grab your tickets before they sell out!

Smut and Sommelier at Club Café

Goose at UPMC Events Center

Support from: Trey Anastasio Band

Wednesday (11/16)

Turnstile at Stage AE

Support from: Snail Mail, Sheer Mag

Turnstile is a rising star in the hardcore scene. With their high-octane live shows and punk rock anthems, they've become one of the most exciting bands to watch right now. If you haven't seen them yet, make sure you don't miss their show at Stage AE this Wednesday!

The Early November at Enclave

Support from: I Can Make a Mess, Vinnie Caruana

Tim Vitullo at Carmella's Plates & Pints

Thursday (11/17)

Mustard Plug at Club Café

Mustard Plug is a ska punk band from Michigan. They blend elements of rock, reggae, and pop to create an upbeat and fun sound. If you're looking for something new this week, make sure to check out their show at Club Café!

Chad Daniels at Pittsburgh Improv

Friday (11/18)

Chloe Moriondo at Spirit Hall

Support from: Dreamer Isioma

Chloe Moriondo is a singer-songwriter from Detroit. Her music blends elements of pop, indie rock, and soul into thoughtful lyrics and catchy melodies. If you're looking for something different this week, be sure to check out her show at Spirit Hall!

Lorna Shore at Roxian Theatre

Support from: Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker, Ov Sulfur

Moon Hooch at Mr Smalls Theatre

Saturday (11/19)

Jinjer and P.O.D at Roxian Theatre

Support from: Vended, Space of Variations

Jinjer is a metal band from Ukraine. They combine heavy riffs, technical guitar solos, and brutal vocals to create an intense and visceral sound. If you're looking for something heavy this weekend, make sure to catch their show at the Roxian Theatre along with P.O.D and other amazing support acts!

Katatonia at Thunderbird Music Hall

Charley Crockett at Stage AE

Support from: Greyhounds

Sunday (11/20)

Winger at Jergel's Rhythm Grille (Warrendale)

Support from: Dying Breed, Rod Wilkins and the L.O.C Band

Winger is a hard rock band from New York. They are known for their catchy riffs and anthemic songs that will have you rocking out all night long. If you're looking to end your week with a bang, be sure to catch them at Jergel's Rhythm Grille this Sunday!

Zebra Kats at Spirit

Support from: Morenxxx

There is no shortage of amazing live music in Pittsburgh, so make sure to check out these shows and more while you're in town!