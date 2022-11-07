Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)

Music fans are in for a treat this week. Plenty of acts are passing through Pittsburgh and bringing their shows with them. Whether you're a metalhead, the number one rap fan, or just want to see guitar music in person. This list will help you find something to see this week!
Over the next 7 days, here are the bands and artists heading to Pittsburgh.
Monday (11/07)
Rachel Yamagata at Thunderbird Café
Support from: Sandy Bell
Rachel Yamagata has had an impressive career spanning 20 years. The singer-songwriter from Arlington, Virginia, is bringing her unique adult alternative music to Pittsburgh this week. Fans can catch her live at Thunderbird Café along with talented opener Sandy Bell.
The Surfragettes at Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Knifeplay at Club Café
Tuesday (11/08)
Sun Room at Thunderbird Café
Support from: Rebounder
If you're a fan of surf rock, Sun Room is a band you won't want to miss this week. The four-piece group is from California. They'll be performing at Thunderbird Café on Tuesday night, so be sure to mark the date in your calendar!
Sawyer Fredericks at Club Café
Support from: Adam Fitz
Conquer Divide at Hard Rock Café
Support from: Dematus
Wednesday (11/09)
Black Flag at Jergel's Rhythm Grille (Warrendale)
Support from: T.S.O.L, The Dickies, Total Chaos
Black Flag is a punk rock band from California. They are famous for their aggressive music and chaotic live shows. On tour, they'll be at Jergel's this Wednesday!
Turnover at Spirit Hall
Support from: Yumi Zouma, Horse Jumper of Love
Thursday (11/10)
Richard Marx at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall (Munhall)
Richard Marx is a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. He's known for his power ballads and romantic lyrics. This week, he'll be performing at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall. If you're a fan of '80s and '90s pop music, don't miss this show!
Knuckle Park at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Loathe at Spirit Hall
Friday (11/11)
Todd Snider at Roxian Theatre
Support from: Tommy Prine
Todd Snider is a singer-songwriter known for his Nashville country music and folk rock. He'll be performing at Roxian Theatre this Friday night. Tickets are still available, so be sure to get yours before they sell out!
Dreamtigers at Preserving Underground
Support from Pianos Become the Teeth and Dosser
Yam Yam at Thunderbird Café
Saturday (11/12)
AFI at Stage AE
AFI hail from California and are considered pioneers of the early-2000s punk revival. The band is known for their high-energy live shows and passionate lyrics. This week, they'll be performing at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.
The Happy Fits at Spirit Hall
Support from: Daisy the Great, Phoneboy
Todd Snider at Roxian Theatre
Support from: Tommy Prine
I Fight Dragons and MC Lars at Hard Rock Café
Support from: Schaffer the Darklord
Sunday (11/13)
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Roxian Theatre
Support from: MANAS
This Sunday, catch Godspeed You! Black Emperor at the Roxian Theatre. The Canadian experimental band is renowned for its intriguing live performances that create a dark and intense atmosphere.
Ty Segall at Club Café
