Pittsburgh, PA

Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)

Ted Rivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrJwa_0j27xJKP00
Photo by Hugo L. Casanova on Unsplash

Music fans are in for a treat this week. Plenty of acts are passing through Pittsburgh and bringing their shows with them. Whether you're a metalhead, the number one rap fan, or just want to see guitar music in person. This list will help you find something to see this week!

Over the next 7 days, here are the bands and artists heading to Pittsburgh.

Monday (11/07)

Rachel Yamagata at Thunderbird Café

Support from: Sandy Bell

Rachel Yamagata has had an impressive career spanning 20 years. The singer-songwriter from Arlington, Virginia, is bringing her unique adult alternative music to Pittsburgh this week. Fans can catch her live at Thunderbird Café along with talented opener Sandy Bell.

The Surfragettes at Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Knifeplay at Club Café

Tuesday (11/08)

Sun Room at Thunderbird Café

Support from: Rebounder

If you're a fan of surf rock, Sun Room is a band you won't want to miss this week. The four-piece group is from California. They'll be performing at Thunderbird Café on Tuesday night, so be sure to mark the date in your calendar!

Sawyer Fredericks at Club Café

Support from: Adam Fitz

Conquer Divide at Hard Rock Café

Support from: Dematus

Wednesday (11/09)

Black Flag at Jergel's Rhythm Grille (Warrendale)

Support from: T.S.O.L, The Dickies, Total Chaos

Black Flag is a punk rock band from California. They are famous for their aggressive music and chaotic live shows. On tour, they'll be at Jergel's this Wednesday!

Turnover at Spirit Hall

Support from: Yumi Zouma, Horse Jumper of Love

Thursday (11/10)

Richard Marx at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall (Munhall)

Richard Marx is a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. He's known for his power ballads and romantic lyrics. This week, he'll be performing at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall. If you're a fan of '80s and '90s pop music, don't miss this show!

Knuckle Park at Mr. Smalls Theatre

Loathe at Spirit Hall

Friday (11/11)

Todd Snider at Roxian Theatre

Support from: Tommy Prine

Todd Snider is a singer-songwriter known for his Nashville country music and folk rock. He'll be performing at Roxian Theatre this Friday night. Tickets are still available, so be sure to get yours before they sell out!

Dreamtigers at Preserving Underground

Support from Pianos Become the Teeth and Dosser

Yam Yam at Thunderbird Café

Saturday (11/12)

AFI at Stage AE

AFI hail from California and are considered pioneers of the early-2000s punk revival. The band is known for their high-energy live shows and passionate lyrics. This week, they'll be performing at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.

The Happy Fits at Spirit Hall

Support from: Daisy the Great, Phoneboy

Todd Snider at Roxian Theatre

Support from: Tommy Prine

I Fight Dragons and MC Lars at Hard Rock Café

Support from: Schaffer the Darklord

Sunday (11/13)

Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Roxian Theatre

Support from: MANAS

This Sunday, catch Godspeed You! Black Emperor at the Roxian Theatre. The Canadian experimental band is renowned for its intriguing live performances that create a dark and intense atmosphere.

Ty Segall at Club Café

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pittsburgh# music# concerts# things to do# this week

Comments / 0

Published by

Local weather and news updates to help you stay prepared and informed

N/A
265 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Hershey, PA

Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023

The renowned pop-punk band has just announced that they will be playing in Hershey as a part of their world tour. The guitarist who started with the band, Tom DeLonge, has rejoined them, and they are launching a new album.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023

Pop-punk heavyweights have just announced a show in Pittsburgh for their upcoming world tour. The band has reunited with original guitarist Tom DeLonge and announced a brand new album.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)

Looking for something fun to do this week in Pittsburgh? Check out all the great concerts happening across the city! Whether you're into indie rock, pop, or hip hop, there is sure to be an event that piques your interest. So grab your friends and get ready for a night of great music and good times.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine Signs Bill Allowing Permitless Concealed Carry

The United States Department of Justice, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. No permit or training to be required to carry a concealed weapon in Ohio from the 12th of June. Republican Governor Mike DeWine has signed a new bill, Senate Bill 215, which also means citizens are no longer required to inform police they have a weapon during a traffic stop.

Read full story
3 comments
Arkansas State

Flood Warning Issued In Arkansas Until Further Notice

Multiple counties throughout Arkansas are being warned of flooding in their areas. The affected rivers are the White River and Black River in the following locations:. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County.

Read full story
1 comments
Chillicothe, OH

New Mask Guidelines Issued by Ohio University

Ohio University has written to its campus community with updates to it's COVID-19 mask guidelines. A message sent out on March 1st, 2022 sets out the University's plan to transition out of previous restrictions put in place.

Read full story
Brookville, PA

Drunken Horse Drawn Carriage Driver Handed DUI by Pennsylvania Police

In one of the more bizarre stories from the weekend, Pennsylvania police office Shawn Hollobaugh made his strangest arrest yet. The incident happened in Brookville, where Officer Hollobaugh stumbled upon a horse-drawn carriage on his regular patrol.

Read full story
16 comments
Ohio State

Governor Mike DeWine Has Issued A Ban on Vodka Sales in Ohio

President Joe Biden and Governor Mike DeWin of OhioThe White House. Several US governors, including Ohio's Mike DeWine, have issued bans on state-run liquor stores selling Russian vodkas. This includes those produced in Russia and bottles that carry the branding inspired by the country. It is meant as a show of support for Ukraine, which is now fighting back against an invasion by Russia.

Read full story
109 comments
Pennsylvania State

Governor Tom Wolf Looks to Ban Vodka Sales In Pennsylvania

Governor Tom WolfGovernor Tom Wolf from Harrisburg, PA. Several US governors, including Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf have ordered state-owned liquor stores to cease selling Russian vodkas, they're including those produced in the country, bottles that carry the branding. It comes as an act of solidarity to Ukraine who are currently fighting back an invasion by Russia.

Read full story
148 comments
Baldwin, PA

Swimmers Be Aware of Rip Currents in Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal

Beach goers enjoying the sunPhoto by Jess Loiterton from Pexels. Looking to go for a swim today? Take care as you do as there are currently dangerous rip currents being reported by the National Weather Service. Evidence suggests that rip currents will persist throughout the day easing in the afternoon. Anyone looking to go for a morning or afternoon swim should take extra precautions to stay safe.

Read full story
1 comments
Baldwin, PA

Blizzard Warning Issued for Today In Selawik Valley and Baldwin Peninsula

Blizzard conditions are expected to last through to noon in the Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting that snow will settle between 2-4 inches. Thankfully the blizzard will subside around 12pm but whiteout conditions should be expected and travel will be rendered impossible.

Read full story
Matanuska-susitna, AK

Snow Expected Tuesday Morning Across Matanuska Valley

Car travelling on snow covered roadPhoto by Chris Peeters from Pexels. The National Weather Service is predicting steady snow to fall from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Residents of Matanuska Valley should expect between 3-5 inches of snow. Motorists are being advised caution due to the slick conditions expected on the roads.

Read full story
Alaska State

Major Storm Warning Issued for Alaska This Weekend

Snow on a window from UnsplashPhoto by Pratik Gupta on Unsplash. A warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for a "Major Winter Storm" expected to hit the West Coast and Western Interior. This storm follows on the heels of a leading front that is due to hit the Bering Strait today lasting until Saturday.

Read full story
2 comments
Vermont State

Freezing Rain and Snow Expected Today In Southern Vermont and Lake George Saratoga

Light rain on a window from PexelsPhoto by Ave Calvar Martinez from Pexels. A warning issued by the National Weather Service is predicting freezing rain in the areas of Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington, Southern Warren, and Southern Washington. The temperature is expected to stay below 32 degrees which can cause icing on untreated roads.

Read full story
3 comments

How I Kickstarted My 50lb Weight Loss With Walking

Trying to lose weight can seem impossible, especially when you’ve never really managed it before. Weight tends to fluctuate but seeing a consistent drop in weight takes a long time. If you’re anything like me then you might find it incredibly disheartening to put in so much effort and see no gains (or in this case losses).

Read full story

3 Ways to Manipulate Your Brain Into Positive Thinking

Trick and treat yourself to positivity. Negative thinking is much easier than being positive. Just look at the news, war, poverty, pollution, and a whole collection of depressing facts and figures.

Read full story

The Mobile App That Pays You For Answering 3 Questions

Most of us are quite happy to sell out thoughts and opinions for money. It’s something that has been happening since I was a little boy. It should be something that is quick, simple, and pays directly to you. Our data, which includes opinions, is worth a lot of money and people are willing to pay for it.

Read full story

5 Myspace Era Bands You Want to Remember (trust me)

Ah Myspace, back when toxic social media was just a sparkle in Zuckerberg’s eye. Being a music fan during the Myspace era was incredible. New bands could be found in an instance.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy