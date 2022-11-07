Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)

Music fans are in for a treat this week. Plenty of acts are passing through Pittsburgh and bringing their shows with them. Whether you're a metalhead, the number one rap fan, or just want to see guitar music in person. This list will help you find something to see this week!

Over the next 7 days, here are the bands and artists heading to Pittsburgh.

Monday (11/07)

Rachel Yamagata at Thunderbird Café

Support from: Sandy Bell

Rachel Yamagata has had an impressive career spanning 20 years. The singer-songwriter from Arlington, Virginia, is bringing her unique adult alternative music to Pittsburgh this week. Fans can catch her live at Thunderbird Café along with talented opener Sandy Bell.

The Surfragettes at Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Knifeplay at Club Café

Tuesday (11/08)

Sun Room at Thunderbird Café

Support from: Rebounder

If you're a fan of surf rock, Sun Room is a band you won't want to miss this week. The four-piece group is from California. They'll be performing at Thunderbird Café on Tuesday night, so be sure to mark the date in your calendar!

Sawyer Fredericks at Club Café

Support from: Adam Fitz

Conquer Divide at Hard Rock Café

Support from: Dematus

Wednesday (11/09)

Black Flag at Jergel's Rhythm Grille (Warrendale)

Support from: T.S.O.L, The Dickies, Total Chaos

Black Flag is a punk rock band from California. They are famous for their aggressive music and chaotic live shows. On tour, they'll be at Jergel's this Wednesday!

Turnover at Spirit Hall

Support from: Yumi Zouma, Horse Jumper of Love

Thursday (11/10)

Richard Marx at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall (Munhall)

Richard Marx is a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. He's known for his power ballads and romantic lyrics. This week, he'll be performing at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall. If you're a fan of '80s and '90s pop music, don't miss this show!

Knuckle Park at Mr. Smalls Theatre

Loathe at Spirit Hall

Friday (11/11)

Todd Snider at Roxian Theatre

Support from: Tommy Prine

Todd Snider is a singer-songwriter known for his Nashville country music and folk rock. He'll be performing at Roxian Theatre this Friday night. Tickets are still available, so be sure to get yours before they sell out!

Dreamtigers at Preserving Underground

Support from Pianos Become the Teeth and Dosser

Yam Yam at Thunderbird Café

Saturday (11/12)

AFI at Stage AE

AFI hail from California and are considered pioneers of the early-2000s punk revival. The band is known for their high-energy live shows and passionate lyrics. This week, they'll be performing at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.

The Happy Fits at Spirit Hall

Support from: Daisy the Great, Phoneboy

Todd Snider at Roxian Theatre

Support from: Tommy Prine

I Fight Dragons and MC Lars at Hard Rock Café

Support from: Schaffer the Darklord

Sunday (11/13)

Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Roxian Theatre

Support from: MANAS

This Sunday, catch Godspeed You! Black Emperor at the Roxian Theatre. The Canadian experimental band is renowned for its intriguing live performances that create a dark and intense atmosphere.

Ty Segall at Club Café