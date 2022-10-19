Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023

Courtesy of blink-182

The renowned pop-punk band has just announced that they will be playing in Hershey as a part of their world tour. The guitarist who started with the band, Tom DeLonge, has rejoined them, and they are launching a new album.

The tour announcement also contained the debut of 'Edging'. It's the first song by the band that Tom DeLonge, former guitarist, has composed since 2012's Dog Eat Dog EP. He left to focus on other projects such as Angels and Airwaves and his aerospace company but always teased a possible return to the band.

Following Mark Hoppus' successful battle with cancer, Tom DeLonge's return signals a brand new era for the boys. The band is excited to hit the stage again, and fans are thrilled to see the original lineup.

The band's world tour in 2023 will start in Tijuana, Latin America on March 11th and continue through May when they come to the States for a three-month visit beginning in Minnesota.

blink-182 hit up Hersheypark Stadium on May 27th for their second of two PA shows. The band will also be at Pittsburgh PPG Arena on May 17th.

The tour is supported by Turnstile, a hardcore punk band from Baltimore who has become increasingly popular for their thrilling live performances.

Here's the full North American lineup:

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tickets are on sale and can be bought here.

