blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023

Courtesy of blink-182

Pop-punk heavyweights have just announced a show in Pittsburgh for their upcoming world tour. The band has reunited with original guitarist Tom DeLonge and announced a brand new album.

'Edging' was revealed alongside the tour announcement. It's the first song by the band featuring Tom DeLonge since 2012's Dog Eat Dog EP. The guitarist left the band to pursue his other interests, including his other band, Angels and Airwaves, and his aerospace company, To the Stars.

Matt Skiba of Angels and Airwaves famed stepped in for Tom for the band's last two albums, but it's been confirmed he is no longer a remember of the band. Tom DeLonge thanked him for keeping the band alive on his Instagram.

The band will be heading on a world tour in 2023 starting in Latin America on March 11, 2023, in Tijuana before heading stateside in May for a three-month stint starting in Minnesota.

Blink 182 plays the Pittsburgh PPG Arena on May 17th and will return to PA on May 27th for a show at Hersheypark Stadium.

Support for the tour comes from Turnstile, a hardcore punk band from Baltimore, who has been gaining popularity in the scene for their energetic and intense shows.

Here's the full North American lineup:

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tickets are on sale and can be bought here.

Are you a blink-182 fan? Will you be heading to a spot on the tour? And how do you feel about Tom Delonge being back and Matt Skiba being out? Comment below with your thoughts!