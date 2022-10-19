blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023

Pop-punk heavyweights have just announced a show in Pittsburgh for their upcoming world tour. The band has reunited with original guitarist Tom DeLonge and announced a brand new album.
'Edging' was revealed alongside the tour announcement. It's the first song by the band featuring Tom DeLonge since 2012's Dog Eat Dog EP. The guitarist left the band to pursue his other interests, including his other band, Angels and Airwaves, and his aerospace company, To the Stars.
Matt Skiba of Angels and Airwaves famed stepped in for Tom for the band's last two albums, but it's been confirmed he is no longer a remember of the band. Tom DeLonge thanked him for keeping the band alive on his Instagram.
The band will be heading on a world tour in 2023 starting in Latin America on March 11, 2023, in Tijuana before heading stateside in May for a three-month stint starting in Minnesota.
Blink 182 plays the Pittsburgh PPG Arena on May 17th and will return to PA on May 27th for a show at Hersheypark Stadium.
Support for the tour comes from Turnstile, a hardcore punk band from Baltimore, who has been gaining popularity in the scene for their energetic and intense shows.
Here's the full North American lineup:
May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival
Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium
Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tickets are on sale and can be bought here.
Are you a blink-182 fan? Will you be heading to a spot on the tour? And how do you feel about Tom Delonge being back and Matt Skiba being out? Comment below with your thoughts!
