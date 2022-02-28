Governor Mike DeWine Has Issued A Ban on Vodka Sales in Ohio

President Joe Biden and Governor Mike DeWin of Ohio The White House

Several US governors, including Ohio's Mike DeWine, have issued bans on state-run liquor stores selling Russian vodkas. This includes those produced in Russia and bottles that carry the branding inspired by the country. It is meant as a show of support for Ukraine, which is now fighting back against an invasion by Russia.

His counterparts in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Utah, and other states have made the same decision. The majority of vodka sales in the United States are made up of non-Russian flavored vodkas, so it's mostly a symbolic gesture.

This comes after the Ontario liquor control board in Canada made a similar decision about Russian products. In their jurisdiction, the organization demanded that all Russian-made items be removed from the shelves.

"Today I directed @OhioCommerce to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio. Russian Standard's vodka is sold under the brand names." tweeted Mike DeWine . This comes on the heels of wider restrictions imposed by the US government and its NATO partners

"@OhioLiquor estimates that there are approximately 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard currently for sale in Ohio's 487 liquor agencies across the state. Retailers have been asked to immediately pull Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka from their shelves."

The ban is far from certain to have a serious impact on Russia . A boycott of this size accounts for only a little over $20 million of the vodka import market, which is valued at $1.4 billion in total.

The Russian military incursion into Ukraine has generated a great deal of alarm among the global community. In response, a number of nations, including the United States , have imposed sanctions on Russia..

The NATO-led military alliance and the United States are calling for Russia's exclusion from the Swift financial network. This is expected to have a large influence on Russia. Swift is a global financial messaging service that connects banks around the world. It is used for sending and receiving payments between banks.

If Russia were to be banned from Swift, it would lose access to the global financial system. This would make doing business with banks in other countries difficult for Russian financial institutions.

The goal of the United States and its NATO partners is to put pressure on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.