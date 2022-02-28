Governor Tom Wolf Looks to Ban Vodka Sales In Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf Governor Tom Wolf from Harrisburg, PA

Several US governors, including Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf have ordered state-owned liquor stores to cease selling Russian vodkas, they're including those produced in the country, bottles that carry the branding. It comes as an act of solidarity to Ukraine who are currently fighting back an invasion by Russia.

Along side the Democratic Governor of Pensylvania, his counterparts in Ohio, New Hampshire, and Utah have made the same decision. It's mostly a symbolic gesture as Russian-themed vodkas make up a small percentage of the overall vodka sales in America.

This follows a decision made by the Ontario liquor control board in Canada . They demanded that any Russian-made products be removed from the shelves in their juristiction.

"Today I sent a letter to the Liquor Control Board urging them to remove Russian-sourced products from stores and cease selling them ASAP." tweeted Tom Wolf following broader sanctions put in place by the U.S. Government and it's NATO counterparts.

"Pennsylvania stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

The ban is unlikely to have profound affects on Russia . A boycott of this nature only accounts for less than $20million of the vodka import market which is worth $1.4billion in total.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused much concern among the international community. In response, many countries have imposed sanctions on Russia, including the United States .

NATO and the U.S. are pushing for Russia to be banned from the Swift banking system. So far, this is likely to have the biggest impact on Russia. Swift is a global financial messaging service that connects banks around the world. It is used for sending and receiving payments between banks.

If Russia were to be banned from Swift, it would be cut off from the global financial system . This would make it difficult for Russian banks to do business with banks in other countries.

The United States and its NATO allies are hoping that this will put pressure on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.