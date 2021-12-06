Snow Expected Tuesday Morning Across Matanuska Valley

Ted Rivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXHmQ_0dFHwJMl00
Car travelling on snow covered roadPhoto by Chris Peeters from Pexels

The National Weather Service is predicting steady snow to fall from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Residents of Matanuska Valley should expect between 3-5 inches of snow. Motorists are being advised caution due to the slick conditions expected on the roads.

Snow will develop across the Kenai Peninsula before lifting northeastward where it will reach Matanuska Valley late in the night on Monday. There will be wet snow falling on Tuesday morning and it's expected to become more powdery as the temperature drops through the day. 

The roads will be affected so drivers should take extra caution if they are hitting the roads on Tuesday. In the morning the slippery conditions should be anticipated and drivers should adjust accordingly. Once the temperature drops there will be reduced visibility on the roads due to powdery snow. Take extra caution when driving throughout the day on Tuesday.

Stay Safe on the Road 

In the morning drivers should note that the roads will be slick and allow a larger berth between vehicles. Braking times will also be increased due to the ice on the road so allow plenty of time to come to a complete stop. 

Keep an eye on the road and look out for any potential hazards such as patches of ice on the road. Reduce your speed where possible and take extra care when accelerating or braking to avoid any accidents. 

Tire grip is significantly reduced when there is ice on the road. It's recommended to allow for up to 10x the normal distance between the car in front of you and your vehicle. One way to get more grip is to install winter tires. 

Snow is expected to start late on Monday night in Matanuska Valley and last through Tuesday.

snow winter roads ice conditions

