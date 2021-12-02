Freezing Rain and Snow Expected Today In Southern Vermont and Lake George Saratoga

Ted Rivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgRUi_0dC7bScz00
Light rain on a window from PexelsPhoto by Ave Calvar Martinez from Pexels

A warning issued by the National Weather Service is predicting freezing rain in the areas of Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington, Southern Warren, and Southern Washington. The temperature is expected to stay below 32 degrees which can cause icing on untreated roads. 

Caution is advised for drivers setting off on their morning commute. If you are traveling on untreated roadways be mindful of the icy conditions as they may be frozen. The drop in temperature continues from the previous few days in the Lake George Saratoga and southern Vermont regions. 

The pockets of freezing rain can cause traffic to slow down so it's advised to set out early to avoid traffic jams. Cars may have a light dusting of ice on the windows which should be treated before heading off. 

The weather is expected to pick up later in the day which should see temperatures rise above 32 degrees. Towards late morning any frozen patches will start to melt but drizzles are still expected in pockets of Lake George Saratoga and Vermont.

Advice for Staying Safe In Icy Conditions

Ice on the roads presents new challenges for drivers to stay safe while commuting. The first thing to consider is whether the journey is absolutely necessary. 

The grip on your tires is reduced when traveling on icy roads, which means you should increase your breaking distance to ensure you stop at red lights in time. Chances of traffic congestion increase in icy conditions as people alter their driving speeds to stay safe.

Commuters will need to adjust their travel times depending on their route. Keep your eyes peeled for potential hazards and stay alert. Reduce the chance of skids operating the accelerator, brakes, and clutch as smoothly as possible.

Using a higher gear than usual can help to aid grip when driving on ice. The engine can deliver more power which makes it easier to find traction.

Freezing rain and snow are expected to last through this morning with temperatures rising in the later morning.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. If you think someone else could benefit from this update please send them this article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
weathersnowvermontlake george

Comments / 3

Published by

Local weather updates to help you stay prepared

Pittsburgh, PA
39 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Alaska State

Major Storm Warning Issued for Alaska This Weekend

Snow on a window from UnsplashPhoto by Pratik Gupta on Unsplash. A warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for a "Major Winter Storm" expected to hit the West Coast and Western Interior. This storm follows on the heels of a leading front that is due to hit the Bering Strait today lasting until Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments

How I Kickstarted My 50lb Weight Loss With Walking

Trying to lose weight can seem impossible, especially when you’ve never really managed it before. Weight tends to fluctuate but seeing a consistent drop in weight takes a long time. If you’re anything like me then you might find it incredibly disheartening to put in so much effort and see no gains (or in this case losses).

Read full story

3 Ways to Manipulate Your Brain Into Positive Thinking

Trick and treat yourself to positivity. Negative thinking is much easier than being positive. Just look at the news, war, poverty, pollution, and a whole collection of depressing facts and figures.

Read full story

The Mobile App That Pays You For Answering 3 Questions

Most of us are quite happy to sell out thoughts and opinions for money. It’s something that has been happening since I was a little boy. It should be something that is quick, simple, and pays directly to you. Our data, which includes opinions, is worth a lot of money and people are willing to pay for it.

Read full story

5 Myspace Era Bands You Want to Remember (trust me)

Ah Myspace, back when toxic social media was just a sparkle in Zuckerberg’s eye. Being a music fan during the Myspace era was incredible. New bands could be found in an instance.

Read full story

Five Ways To Eat What You Like And Still Lose Weight

When you first embark on a weight loss diet you might stumble across restrictive diets like paleo, keto, slimming world, or something else. They ask you to stop eating certain foods — even if they are the foods you love. Dieting can be hard, even more so when you’re restricting what you eat and avoiding the foods you like.

Read full story

The Real Reason A Pay Rise Wasn’t in the Budget

I was packing up my desk on my final day at work when my colleague entered the room looking a little deflated. “What’s happened?” I queried. She had just asked for a pay rise and it had been refused on the grounds that they don’t have it in the budget. Two days prior our CEO sent an email out bragging about recent sales numbers — we were more profitable than ever.

Read full story

How I Lost 10lbs in 10 Days Just By Walking

Trying to lose weight can seem impossible, especially when you’ve never really managed it before. Weight tends to fluctuate but seeing a consistent drop in weight takes a long time. If you’re anything like me then you might find it incredibly disheartening to put in so much effort and see no gains (or in this case losses).

Read full story
Allentown, PA

President Biden Targets the Working Class During Visit to Allentown, Pennsylvania

President Biden is back in his home state for a visit to Mack Trucks plant, Macungie PA. The President is here to promote his administration's "buy American" efforts. The president is advocating for clean energy and government investments to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing industry.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

A Pennsylvania Officer Has Been Suspended Following Child Luring Charge

A group of 'concerned citizens' has reportedly busted Pennsylvania police officer, Clifford Horn, as part of an underage sex sting. The group is known as 'Colorado Ped Patrol' poses as children online to draw out potential child predators.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

11 Reasons to Get Out Early For a Hike in Cleveland

If you plan on working out, the best time to exercise is when you have enough free time to dedicate yourself to it. For many of us, the best time to work out is in the morning.

Read full story

Millennials In New York Are Eating More Oats Than Ever - Why?

There's a new trend among city youngsters who are choosing healthier alternatives for breakfast. Oats are back on the menu. Millenials and Gen-zers in New York are eating more oats for breakfast in an effort to stay healthy.

Read full story

Four Easy Habits Every New Yorker Can Use To Get Fit

I can pinpoint the year my fitness levels dramatically changed. When I was 7 I participated in my school’s cross country and achieved a respectable 6th place. I improved on this and came 4th the next year.

Read full story
Livingston County, NY

An Arrest Has Been Made For Father Suspected of Harming His 3 Month Old Baby

The father was arrested following what has been described as multiple injuries to the baby. Dustin Smith was apprehended by police on June 3rd after they were informed of the incident by Child Protective Services.

Read full story
2 comments

I lost 40lbs in 3 Months Walking Around Livingston County

Girl holding a scalePhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels. When it came down to it, I found losing weight to be rather easy. I’ve said I wanted to lose weight since I was 16. However, I never made much progress, instead, my weight steadily increased as I got older.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy