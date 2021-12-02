Freezing Rain and Snow Expected Today In Southern Vermont and Lake George Saratoga

Light rain on a window from Pexels Photo by Ave Calvar Martinez from Pexels

A warning issued by the National Weather Service is predicting freezing rain in the areas of Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington, Southern Warren, and Southern Washington. The temperature is expected to stay below 32 degrees which can cause icing on untreated roads.

Caution is advised for drivers setting off on their morning commute. If you are traveling on untreated roadways be mindful of the icy conditions as they may be frozen. The drop in temperature continues from the previous few days in the Lake George Saratoga and southern Vermont regions.

The pockets of freezing rain can cause traffic to slow down so it's advised to set out early to avoid traffic jams. Cars may have a light dusting of ice on the windows which should be treated before heading off.

The weather is expected to pick up later in the day which should see temperatures rise above 32 degrees. Towards late morning any frozen patches will start to melt but drizzles are still expected in pockets of Lake George Saratoga and Vermont.

Advice for Staying Safe In Icy Conditions

Ice on the roads presents new challenges for drivers to stay safe while commuting. The first thing to consider is whether the journey is absolutely necessary.

The grip on your tires is reduced when traveling on icy roads, which means you should increase your breaking distance to ensure you stop at red lights in time. Chances of traffic congestion increase in icy conditions as people alter their driving speeds to stay safe.

Commuters will need to adjust their travel times depending on their route. Keep your eyes peeled for potential hazards and stay alert. Reduce the chance of skids operating the accelerator, brakes, and clutch as smoothly as possible.

Using a higher gear than usual can help to aid grip when driving on ice. The engine can deliver more power which makes it easier to find traction.

Freezing rain and snow are expected to last through this morning with temperatures rising in the later morning.

